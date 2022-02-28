Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the border talks on Sunday — the first diplomatic discussion since the invasion began — but he did not say when they would occur.
Earlier Sunday, Russian forces pushed into Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, but it remains under Ukrainian control. According to the Pentagon, Russia is facing more resistance in the capital, Kyiv, than it was expecting. Russian troops have moved into Ukraine from the north, south and east of the country.
Belarus preparing to join Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. official says
Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion in a deployment that could begin as soon as Monday, a U.S. administration official said Sunday evening.
The decision would mark a significant escalation in Belarus’s role in the conflict and complicate upcoming diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia, which are poised to take place on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.
“It’s very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security development.
The Kyiv Independent first reported on Belarus’s troop preparations, noting that an Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft is expected to carry Belarusian paratroopers into Ukraine.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agreement for talks between Kyiv and Moscow was announced Sunday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We will be happy if the result of these negotiations is peace and the end of the war,” said Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, reading a statement to reporters. “But I emphasize again, we will not give up. We will not capitulate. We will not give away an inch of our territory.”
Norway's state oil company joins BP in saying it will leave Russia
Norway’s state-controlled oil company, Equinor, said it will leave its joint ventures in Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, marking another big Western company breaking ties.
The news came hours after British oil giant BP said it was dumping its $14 billion stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, also to protest the invasion of Ukraine.
“We are all deeply troubled by the invasion of Ukraine, which represents a terrible setback for the world, and we are thinking of all those who are suffering because of the military action,” Anders Opedal, president and CEO of Equinor, said in a statement.
The company, 67 percent of whose shares are owned by the Norwegian government, valued its long-term holdings in Russia at $1.2 billion. It said it will “start the process of exiting our joint ventures in a manner that is consistent with our values.” Its ventures include part of an exploration and production company in eastern Siberia.
Long lines, acts of kindness, uncertainty: Scenes from the Ukraine-Poland border
PRZEMYŚL, Poland — Less than a week ago, the supermarket parking lot was just that — an expanse of cars in this sleepy river town a few miles from the Ukrainian border.
By Sunday, bus after bus filled with Ukrainians and others fleeing the besieged country arrived here, where they were met by crowds that had converged from all over Europe to greet the refugees with hot tea, borscht and offers of transport to all corners of a continent shocked by Russia’s invasion.
The exodus continues to grow all along Ukraine’s 1,600-mile western border: More than 400,000 people have fled in the four days since the war began, said Matt Saltmarsh, a spokesman for the United Nations refugee agency. E.U. Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said Sunday that the European Union may grant temporary asylum to Ukrainians for up to three years. The plan could move ahead this week.
Thousands more people in Ukraine are ready to escape but are stuck in seemingly endless waits at border posts where they hope to cross into Poland’s industrial southeast, or over the Carpathian Mountains into Slovakia and Hungary, or across the delta of the Danube into Romania.
Immigration authorities in the five countries to Ukraine’s west have been overwhelmed, and many trying to flee have waited for days. Those with cars sleep in them. Those on foot will themselves to stay awake, unable to rest in the subfreezing overnight temperatures and fearful of losing their place in the miles-long lines. It’s a journey so arduous that some simply give up and decide to risk staying in Ukraine.
With people now beginning to arrive at these borders from the capital Kyiv, as well as Ukraine’s east — the area hit worst by Russia’s attacks — the number languishing is set to rise dramatically.
Ukrainians flee to European countries, including some that once spurned refugees
More than 400,000 Ukrainians have fled to European neighbors — mainly to Poland, as well as to Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania — since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, a spokesman for the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday.
Thousands more are still trying to get through the clogged borders, waiting in the cold for hours on end in cars or on foot with only minimal belongings. As of Saturday, there was a nearly nine-mile backlog at the crossing into Poland, with some people waiting for 40 hours in 28-degree temperatures at night, according to a spokesperson with the U.N. refugee agency, Chris Melzer.
The scale of the exodus has not been seen in Europe in years. What could become Europe’s biggest humanitarian emergency since 2015 — when more than 1 million refugees, mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, arrived and triggered a continentwide crisis over whether to accept or reject those fleeing — is swiftly unfolding.
So far, European leaders and communities say they are ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees — including countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, which have previously hardened their borders and policies in the face of other waves of refugees amid a backlash from the far right.