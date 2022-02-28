The owner of the yacht he worked on — the $7 million Lady Anastasia, docked at the luxe Port Adriano on the Spanish island of Mallorca — is a Russian arms tycoon, he told authorities and reporters. The Washington Post was unable to confirm the yacht’s ownership Monday.
Ostapchuk decided to seek vengeance for his country — and sink the yacht.
“I told myself: ‘What do I need a job for if I don’t have a country?’ ” he told the Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora.
Ostapchuk, who was arrested by the Civil Guard national police, said in court testimony that he viewed his boss as a criminal because he sells weapons that could have been used against Ukrainians.
In court testimony and in media interviews, Ostapchuk described opening a valve in the Lady Anastasia’s machine room and another in its crew area. Not wanting to harm anyone, he told those aboard to abandon ship.
Three crew members protested, yelling that Ostapchuk was crazy. He reminded them that they, too, were Ukrainian and that their homeland was being attacked.
Other workers summoned authorities, according to court documents reviewed by The Post. Officers arrived to find water filling the yacht from two open hatches, and they took Ostapchuk into custody.
Appearing in a Spanish courtroom Sunday, he was unapologetic.
“I don’t regret anything I’ve done, and I would do it again,” he said, according to Ultima Hora. He added that Russian forces “were attacking innocents.”
Neus Canyelles Nicolau, Ostapchuk’s attorney, confirmed details of the account in an interview with The Post on Monday. She said the judge ordered him to be released. An investigation is underway, she said, and Ostapchuk faces charges of damaging private property.
The lawyer said her client felt “powerless and hopeless” about the situation unfolding in his country.
“He told me, ‘I admit to what I did, but I’m not a criminal. The criminal and the one who is really guilty here is the owner of the boat,’ ” she said.
After his release from detention, Ostapchuk headed back to his homeland on Monday. He planned to fly to Warsaw and take a bus or train to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.
As soon as he arrives, he told reporters, he’ll try to join Ukrainian forces defending the country.
“I will not lose my country,” he told Ultima Hora. “I am not a hero; I am an older man, but with a lot of experience in mechanics. I have never held a gun, but if it’s necessary, I will. Why not?”