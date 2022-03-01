“We are fighting,” the interpreter continued, taking a breath. “Just for our land,” he said, exhaling sharply. “Despite the fact that all of our cities are blocked, that nobody is going to enter and intervene.”
The speech was a desperate plea to the European Parliament, with Zelensky all but begging the European Union “prove they are with us” by letting Ukraine join the bloc, which now has 27 members.
“We have proven our strength,” he continued. “So do prove that you are with us. Prove that you will not let us go. Prove that you indeed are Europeans.”
The address was met with a standing ovation from lawmakers and with expressions of goodwill from various European leaders.
But as Zelensky signed off to return to the fight on the ground, it remained unclear whether his country had a shot at joining the bloc, let alone when.