The video, posted the day after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, is lit in sepia tones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands in the middle of a street in his war-rattled nation with several other Ukrainian officials.

“We are all here, defending our independence, our country. And it will stay that way,” Zelensky says in Ukrainian. “Glory to the men and women defending us. Glory to Ukraine. Glory to the heroes.”

The clip, which went up Friday and has been endlessly shared, looks like something out of an action flick — particularly the version that has been overdubbed with “Shook Ones, Part II” by rap duo Mobb Deep, which has been viewed more than 6 million times. Noted one Twitter user, “I can just see the movie version of this video in my head.”

That may not be coincidental. Before Zelensky became the president of Ukraine in May 2019, he was a comedian and actor, something of an all-purpose celebrity in the country. Now, he’s become a wartime hero, a leader who refuses to flee his country despite the Russian onslaught of the capital city of Kyiv, in the biggest European conflict since World War II.