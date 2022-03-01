On Monday, they arrived in Poland after a grueling 33 hours on multiple trains in which their children slept with hundreds of others in the aisles, part of an exodus of more than 660,000 people fleeing Russia’s invasion. The vast majority of those on the move are women and children, separated from their boyfriends, husbands and fathers because able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden by Ukraine’s government from leaving.

“Every moment I spend thinking about what is happening to my husband,” said Anya Siemiechkina, who then picked up her phone and called him. The call was brief, straightforward. Toward the end of it, her voice caught, she inhaled deeply through her nose, and looked up at the ceiling of the converted theater at community center housing refugees. She composed herself, and said goodbye.

“He says today the Russians are focusing on Kharkiv, and that every day the bombing continues, the longer the war will be, the more Ukrainians will wish for revenge,” she said. “He says, ‘Get as far away from the border as you can. Poland is helping Ukraine and Putin won’t like that.’”

“We thought this would just be a few days, a few weeks,” she said, as her and her friend Snezhana Kazpenko’s sons cartwheeled about, asking for their phones to play games, for markers to continue making drawings of knives and missiles on pieces of scrap paper.

The reality is dawning on many Ukrainian refugees, as well as their hosts in Poland and four more countries to Ukraine’s west, that it will be much longer.

The European Union commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, said Sunday that the 27-bloc may grant temporary asylum to Ukrainians for up to three years. The plan could move ahead this week.

In Poland, an initial wave of Ukrainians with connections here — the two countries share a deeply intertwined history — quickly found placed in family homes stretching from the border to Warsaw. But now many without connections are arriving.

Siemiechkina and Kazpenko have no friends or family in Poland, and no idea where they’ll go next.

“Ukrainians from all over the country are making their way to Poland right now,” said Katarzyna Komar-Macyńska, a coordinator of relief efforts at the Ukrainian Association of Poland in Przemyśl, the closest city to the main border crossing between the two countries. “We are overwhelmed with support from local people right now, but the numbers are about to grow by a lot.”

Unlike other refugee crises, this one has seen little presence of international aid organizations and even federal governments, which are focused on the immediate crisis at border posts. Instead, local governments and communities have taken charge of welcoming, housing and feeding new arrivals.

Komar-Macyńska’s organization has 300 bilingual volunteers working around-the-clock in shifts helping refugees find places to sleep. Those arriving are often at the very end of their energy — feet frozen, eyes blank, children crying, phones dead. Komar-Macyńska’s phone doesn’t stop ringing and buzzing. To talk to a reporter without getting distracted, she had to take it to another room and leave it there.

Across town, in a centuries-old building that has survived numerous wars, more refugees gathered in the gymnasium of what is now a public high school.

“The government says we might expect 3 or even 4 million more Ukrainians to come to Poland,” said the school’s principal, Tomasz Dziumak. “The question is quickly becoming: how many will stay and for how long? Is this our new reality?”

Dziumak said that in Poland, the phrase “before the war” had a very specific connotation to World War II, but that the same phrase was now being used to describe a beforetime that feels like eons ago, but was actually just last week.

In his office hung a portrait of the graduating class of 1938, many of whom perished fighting for Poland’s army or in the Holocaust. “It is a great tragedy that we have not been able to prevent another war,” he said.

Not only Ukrainians are fleeing. Thousands of people from elsewhere, mostly students, are in escape mode, too.

They tend to be facing the longest waits at the border and some of the least certain futures in Europe, because asylum rules extended to Ukrainians will most likely not be applied to them.

Ukrainian border authorities have said that they are prioritizing women and children and the elderly at border crossings. Since most of the third-country refugees are in their 20s, they have been pushed to the back of lines — and kept there as the flood of Ukrainians has been unrelenting.

Eventually, however, most are making it across.

Victoria Funke, 25, had been studying business management in Kyiv and had also become pregnant in the three months she had spent there. She and three other Nigerians, including her husband, had first tried the Slovakian border and gave up because the line seemed to barely be moving. At the Polish border they waited, standing, for 20 hours. They were allowed to cross during a brief lull of Ukrainian arrivals.

Funke said no one at the border told her what kind of legal status she would have in Poland, and she and dozens of other non-Ukrainians interviewed by The Washington Post said embassies from their countries had been nonresponsive. No embassy officials from any country were present at one border crossing visited by The Post on Sunday and Monday. At a loss for what to do, Funke and the three others hitched a ride to Przemyśl in the back of a van.

“In Lagos, where I am from, we are rich. I have a car, I’ve never even sat in a danfo,” Funke said, referring to the Nigerian city’s dingy collective taxi vans. “We are now refugees, I guess.”

Ukrainian families were also confused about their legal status. In the gymnasium of the school in Przemyśl, three generations of a family that had never even had a passing thought of leaving Ukraine mulled their future. They had heard that the Ukrainian consulate in Krakow, Poland, was helping refugees without passports get documents. For now, the plan was to go there.

“People are saying to expect to stay away from Ukraine maybe for years because now we are seeing that Putin is truly a madman,” said Lyudmila, 72, a grandmother with two gold front teeth and a jar of preserved, boiled pork in broth with garlic, who declined to give her last name. She, her daughter, and her daughter-in-law, their two sons, their dog Archie and cat Pushka had arrived in Przemyśl on Monday on the same train as Anya and Snezhana and their children.

Asked whether she expected to see Ukraine again, she trembled and began to cry, and her grandchildren looked away.