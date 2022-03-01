They recounted how the air raid sirens would sound at least twice an hour in their central Ukrainian hometown of Vinnytsia, meaning their minds could only alternate between two thoughts. One: Are we going to die? And two: Snap out of it and rush everyone to the basement.

On Monday, they arrived in Poland after a grueling 33 hours on multiple trains in which their children slept in the aisles with hundreds of others. The vast majority of those on the move are women and children, separated from their boyfriends, husbands and fathers because able-bodied men 18 to 60 years old are prohibited by Ukraine’s government from leaving.

“Every moment I spend thinking about what is happening to my husband,” said Anya Siemiechkina, who then picked up her phone and called him. The call was brief, straightforward. Toward the end of it, her voice caught and she inhaled deeply through her nose, looking up at the ceiling of the community center theater now housing refugees. She composed herself, and said goodbye.

“He says today the Russians are focusing on Kharkiv, and that every day the bombing continues, the longer the war will be, the more Ukrainians will wish for revenge,” she said. “He says, ‘Get as far away from the border as you can. Poland is helping Ukraine and Putin won’t like that.’ ”

“We thought this would just be a few days, a few weeks,” she said, as her and friend Snezhana Kazpenko’s sons cartwheeled about, asking for their phones to play games, for markers to continue making drawings of knives and missiles on scrap paper.

The reality is dawning on many Ukrainian refugees, as well as their hosts in Poland and four other countries to Ukraine’s west, that it will be much longer.

The European Union commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, said Sunday that the 27-nation bloc may grant temporary asylum to Ukrainians for up to three years. The plan could move ahead this week.

In Poland, an initial wave of Ukrainians with connections here — the two countries share a deeply intertwined history — quickly found spots in family homes stretching from the border to Warsaw. But now many without connections are arriving.

Siemiechkina and Kazpenko have no friends or family in Poland, and no idea where they’ll go next.

“Ukrainians from all over the country are making their way to Poland right now,” said Katarzyna Komar-Macynska, a coordinator of relief efforts at the Ukrainian Association of Poland in Przemysl, the closest city to the main border crossing between the two countries. “We are overwhelmed with support from local people right now, but the numbers are about to grow by a lot.”

Unlike other refugee crises, this one has seen little presence of international aid organizations or even federal governments, which are focused on the immediate crisis at border posts. Instead, local governments and communities have taken charge of welcoming, housing and feeding new arrivals.

Komar-Macynska’s organization has 300 bilingual volunteers working round-the-clock in shifts to help refugees find places to sleep. Those arriving are often out of energy — feet frozen, eyes blank, children crying, phones dead. Komar-Macynska’s phone doesn’t stop ringing and buzzing. To talk to a reporter without being distracted, she had to take her phone to another room and leave it there.

Across town, in a centuries-old building that has survived numerous wars, more refugees gathered in the gymnasium of what is now a public high school.

“The government says we might expect 3 or even 4 million more Ukrainians to come to Poland,” said the school’s principal, Tomasz Dziumak. “The question is quickly becoming: How many will stay and for how long? Is this our new reality?”

Dziumak said that in Poland, the phrase “before the war” had been specifically connected to World War II but that the same phrase is now being used to describe a beforetime that feels like eons ago, but was actually just last week.

In his office hung a portrait of the graduating class of 1938, many of whom perished fighting for Poland’s army or in the Holocaust. “It is a great tragedy that we have not been able to prevent another war,” he said.

Not only Ukrainians are fleeing their country. Thousands of people from elsewhere, mostly students, are in escape mode, too.

They tend to be facing the longest waits at the border and some of the least certain futures in Europe, because asylum rules extended to Ukrainians will probably not be applied to them.

Ukrainian border authorities have said that they are prioritizing women, children and the elderly at border crossings. Because most of the third-country refugees are in their 20s, they have been pushed to the back of lines — and kept there as the flood of Ukrainians has been unrelenting.

Eventually, however, most are making it across.

Victoria Funke, 25, had been studying business management in Kyiv and had become pregnant in the three months she was there. She and three other Nigerians, including her husband, had first tried the Slovakian border and gave up because the line seemed to be barely moving. At the Polish border, they waited, standing, for 20 hours. They were allowed to cross during a brief lull in Ukrainian arrivals.

Funke said no one at the border told her what kind of legal status she would have in Poland, and she and dozens of other non-Ukrainians interviewed by The Washington Post said embassies for their countries had been nonresponsive. No embassy officials from any country were present at one border crossing visited by The Post on Sunday and Monday. At a loss for what to do, Funke and the three others hitched a ride to Przemysl in the back of a van.

“In Lagos, where I am from, we are rich. I have a car; I’ve never even sat in a danfo,” Funke said, referring to the Nigerian city’s dingy collective taxi vans. “We are now refugees, I guess.”

Ukrainian families were also confused about their legal status. In the gym of the school in Przemysl, three generations of a family that had never even had a passing thought of leaving Ukraine mulled their future. They had heard that the Ukrainian Consulate in Krakow, Poland, was helping refugees without passports to get documents. For now, the plan was to go there.

“People are saying to expect to stay away from Ukraine maybe for years because now we are seeing that Putin is truly a madman,” said Lyudmila, 72, a grandmother with two gold front teeth and a jar of preserved boiled pork in broth with garlic, who declined to give her last name. She, her daughter, her daughter-in-law, their two sons, and their dog Archie and cat Pushka had arrived in Przemysl on Monday on the same train as Siemiechkina and Kazpenko and their children.

Asked whether she expected to see Ukraine again, Lyudmila trembled and began to cry, and her grandchildren looked away.