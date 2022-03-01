“To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating …” Zelensky tweeted.

Tuesday’s strike was the latest example of what human rights groups have described as indiscriminate attacks by Russian forces. Moscow has said it’s only targeting military infrastructure, but missiles and artillery shells have struck residential areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv and across Ukraine.

Videos taken on March 1 in Kyiv captured the moment a second strike hit the Kyiv TV tower. (Telegram)

The strike on the Holocaust memorial carried particular symbolic weight.

The Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem in a statement denounced the strike and called on the international community “to safeguard civilian lives as well as these historical sites because of their irreplaceable value.”

“We continue to follow with grave concern the outrageous acts of aggression being perpetrated against civilian targets in Ukraine,” it said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that Israel would help to rebuild the site. He condemned the attack, but did not mention Russia’s role in it. Israel, while supporting Ukraine, has avoided publicly criticizing Russia.

Babyn Yar, or Babi Yar, is a ravine on the outskirts of Kyiv where, over two days in September of 1941, more than 33,000 Jews were shot to death by Nazi-led killing squads in a campaign against the Soviet Union.

The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial opened last year after repeated delays. The center’s chairman, Natan Sharansky, was born in Ukraine and was one of the most famous “refuseniks” — Jews in the Soviet Union who openly opposed bans on Jewish emigration.

The strike also struck a chord in Jewish communities worldwide in the wake of Putin’s claim that he invaded Ukraine to “denazify” its government and stop a “genocide,” an assertion with no factual basis and which analysts say is aimed at discrediting Zelensky and other Ukrainian nationalists opposed to Russian control.

“Putin seeks to distort and manipulate the Holocaust to justify an illegal invasion of a sovereign democratic country is utterly abhorrent,” Sharansky said in a statement Tuesday. “It is symbolic that he starts attacking Kyiv by bombing the site of the Babyn Yar, the biggest of Nazi massacre.”

Zelensky is also Jewish, and some of his family members died in the Holocaust. While his grandfather survived, three of Zelensky’s great-uncles were executed as part of the German-led genocide of European Jews during the war. About 1.5 million of the 6 million Jews killed were Ukrainian.

There are several Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary groups, such as the Azov movement and Right Sector, and a far-right party, Svoboda, which holds one seat in parliament. But they have little public support.

Putin’s rhetoric is aimed at selling the war to Russians back home, for whom talk of fighting fascism still deeply resonates, said Timothy Snyder, a professor of history at Yale University.

Critics of Putin’s rhetoric, including Zelensky, say he is exploiting the trauma of the war and twisting its history for his own interests.

Practicing Judaism and Jewish rituals was effectively banned in the Soviet Union. Zelensky in a 2020 interview said he grew up in an “ordinary Soviet Jewish family” that like “most Jewish families in the Soviet Union were not religious. You know religion didn’t exist in the Soviet state as such.”

When Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, there were at least an estimated 43,000 Jews living in Ukraine. Like other Ukrainians, since the war began some have fled their homes for other cities or other countries, and some have stayed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared video through his Telegram channel on Monday showing a strike hitting the Kyiv TV tower. (TWP)

The Washington Post verified videos of the Kyiv TV tower strike on Tuesday that appeared to show that the structure and the area immediately surrounding it were hit at least two times.

In one video, a man stopped at an intersection is filming the TV tower from about a quarter-mile away. A few seconds into the video, a ball of fire explodes at the site. It takes a few moments for the sound of the blast to reach the onlookers.

“Everyone get down,” a man yells as he exits the car. “Closer to the ground, further away from the glass. There may be one more strike.”

From another vantage point, the bomb appears to hit close to the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial site, which sits just west of the tower.

The frame of the TV tower was still standing after the strike. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said that the strike on the tower interrupted service, adding that backup channels would be accessible soon.