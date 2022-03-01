Nearly 680,000 Ukrainians have left Ukraine since the start of the invasion, mostly to Poland, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said.
Meanwhile, western governments and businesses have escalated their financial war against the Kremlin, imposing sweeping sanctions on Russian oligarchs, banks and even the Russian president himself.
Post reporters Alex Horton, Loveday Morris, Michael Birnbaum, and Jon Gerberg will answer your questions on Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern. Horton reported from Ukraine in February and, lately, has been covering the Russian military’s strategy to overthrow the Ukrainian government. Morris has been reporting from Poland and Ukraine. Birnbaum is a former Moscow bureau chief for The Post and has been reporting on NATO’s response to the invasion. Gerberg is a video journalist currently reporting in Lviv, Ukraine.
