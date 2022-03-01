Military analysts have said Russia underestimated Ukrainians’ willingness to fight and the extent of local resistance. For the first time, Moscow conceded the war’s high toll, announcing Wednesday that 498 service members have died and 1,597 have been wounded in the week of fighting. The United Nations has recorded the deaths of more than 130 civilians, including 13 children — though the actual toll is probably far higher, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

More than 870,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the invasion, the United Nations reported.

Meanwhile, western governments and businesses have escalated their financial war against the Kremlin, imposing sweeping sanctions on Russian oligarchs, banks and even the Russian president himself.

Post reporters Michael Birnbaum and Karoun Demirjian are hosting this live Q&A now, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern. Other reporters — including several on the ground in Ukraine — are answering your questions then too.

