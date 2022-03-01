The Associated Press reported that the decree will take effect Tuesday and last through the 30-day imposition of martial law, which Zelensky announced Thursday.
The same day that the visa-free policy was unveiled, Ukrainian cities weathered another cycle of intense shelling, and talks between Kyiv and Moscow did not produce any breakthroughs. At least 11 people were killed in the eastern city of Kharkiv, and more were injured, Ukrainian officials said. Suspected cluster munitions struck buildings in residential parts of the city.
But as the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces intensifies, some experts have expressed concerns that calls for non-Ukrainians to join the war ignore the dangerous reality on the ground.
Zelensky created the International Legion of Territorial Defense over the weekend and called on volunteers to “join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that anyone interested in participating should contact Ukraine’s diplomatic missions in their respective countries. “Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too,” Kuleba said Sunday.
In remarks and votes, officials in various European nations have allowed or appeared to encourage their nationals to fight on behalf of Ukraine.
On Monday, lawmakers in Latvia voted unanimously to allow Latvian citizens to fight in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In Denmark, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Sunday that “there is nothing at first sight that would legally prevent someone from going to Ukraine to participate in the conflict, on the Ukrainian side.”
In Canada, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Sunday that while the government has warned that traveling to Ukraine is dangerous, joining the fight is an individual choice that Canadians can make for themselves.
“We understand that people of Ukrainian descent want to support their fellow Ukrainians and also that there is a desire to defend the motherland, and in that sense it is their own individual decision,” Joly said at a news conference. “Let me be clear: We are all very supportive of any form of support to Ukrainians right now.”
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the BBC on Sunday that she supported people in Britain who might want to travel to Ukraine to join the fight, adding that Ukrainians were fighting for freedom, “not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.”
Ed Arnold, a research fellow for European security at the London-based Royal United Services Institute think tank, characterized these comments as a “catchy” but impractical political line.
“It’s very dangerous for people to travel [to Ukraine] at the moment,” said Arnold, who served as an infantry officer in the British army. Fighting in a war is “not as easy as picking up a weapon and just going to fight,” he said.
“If you have military training, it’s probably a little safer. If you have no military training, it’s a very silly idea,” he said.
Some officials have discouraged their nationals from going to Ukraine. On Monday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was asked on Sky News about Truss’s comments and said there are “better ways” for civilians to “contribute to the security of Ukraine.”
While he agreed with Truss that Ukraine is defending democracy, traveling to Ukraine can be dangerous for people with no military background, Wallace said.
“If you’re keen to help and you’re a United Kingdom citizen, come and join our armed forces,” he said.