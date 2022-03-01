Johnson condemned Russia for using “barbaric” tactics against Ukrainian civilians. He also pledged that Britain would do more to help the rapidly escalating numbers of Ukrainian refugees fleeing conflict. Britain he said, would loosen restrictions on family members of British nationals and Ukrainians who reside in the United Kingdom. This shift still represents far less than what other European countries are offering.
But the standout moment at the news conference came when Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, a Ukrainian advocacy organization, made an impassioned address.
“You’re coming to Poland. You’re not coming to Kyiv … because you’re afraid,” she said.
She also suggested that Britain could do more to target Russian oligarchs who call London — sometimes dubbed “Londongrad” — home.
“You’re talking about more sanctions, prime minister. But Roman Abramovich is not sanctioned. He is in London. His children are not in the bombardments. His children are there, in London,” Kaleniuk said. Johnson has pledged to crack down on “dirty money” in Britain, and the British government has frozen assets and imposed a travel ban on a handful of prominent Russian oligarchs.
In an emotional plea, the campaigner, who is from Kyiv, asked Johnson to think about women and children who are scared for their lives, and urged NATO allies to support a no-fly zone.
“Ukrainian women and Ukrainian children are in deep fear because of bombs and missiles which are going from the sky. Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the rights to protect our sky. We are asking for a no-fly zone,” she said.
Johnson, who seemed shaken by the exchange, ruled out implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
“I just want to say I am acutely conscious that there is not enough we can do as the U.K. government to help in the way that you want. I’ve got to be honest about that,” he said. Referring to the no-fly zone, he said, “unfortunately the implication of that is that the U.K. would be engaged in shooting down Russian planes, engaged in direct combat with Russia. That’s not something we can do, or we have envisaged.”