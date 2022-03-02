Multiple international sports federations have relocated major sporting events from Russian cities. The first major decision came from the UEFA, which moved the Champions League final, scheduled for May 28, from Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg to the Stade de France in Paris.

Also on Friday, the International Chess Federation said it will not hold its annual congress or the 44th Chess Olympiad in Moscow, and put out a call for bids from possible replacement host cities. And the International Automobile Federation, which puts on Formula 1, canceled its Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September.

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” the organization said in a statement, adding that it could not hold the event “in the current circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee urged national sports federations to “relocate or cancel” any sporting event scheduled to take place in Russia or Belarus.

The National Hockey League said it was not considering Russia as a location for future events and that it was pausing relationships with business partners in Russia, while expressing sympathy for Russian players in the league. “We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.”