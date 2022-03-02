War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia is bombing key cities. President Biden opened his first State of the Union address Tuesday night saying that Russia is “more isolated from the world" than ever. An assassination plot against President Zelensky was foiled, according to Ukraine.

The fight: Casualties are mounting as Russia advances and adopts siege tactics. Moscow is facing mounting allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The response: The U.S. is preparing to expand its financial attack, aiming to seize billions held by Putin allies. The invasion of Ukraine has already brought a nearly complete end to Western investment in Russia, and companies are cutting ties to comply with sanctions or to express outrage over the invasion.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.