War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: President Biden opened his first State of the Union address Tuesday night saying that Russia is “more isolated from the world" than ever. He also announced that the U.S. would close its airspace to Russian airlines.

The fight: The war isn’t working out the way Russia intended, and Putin is facing enormous pressure from abroad. Russia also is facing allegations of using cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The response: The invasion of Ukraine is bringing to an end Western investment in Russia. Companies cut ties to comply with sanctions or to express outrage over the invasion.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence. These four maps help explain the deep roots of the conflict and where things stand right now.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.