By early afternoon, the situation had descended into chaos as protesters violently resisted, hurling chairs, bottles, bricks and other objects at officers, according to authorities and videos taken by protesters and local journalists.

Some footage appeared to show protesters deliberately setting fire to tents, then throwing fuel onto the blaze. One of the fires engulfed a children’s playground as gas canisters could be heard exploding across Parliament grounds.

Ardern showed flashes of anger as she said authorities could no longer tolerate weeks of “hostility, resistance, and violence” from some of the protesters, especially as coronavirus infections are soaring to record levels in the Pacific island nation.

“We have all at times felt angry during this occupation,” she said in a speech delivered as the police operation continued outside. “After all, when we are in the middle of a pandemic, and 400 people hospitalized and 20,000 people becoming sick in just one day, it’s almost impossible to comprehend that people would stand opposed to efforts to slow that down.”

She said police had arrested around 60 people, and that a group of around 270 protesters — many misled by dangerous conspiracy theories — were to blame for the violence.

“One day, it will be our job to try and understand how a group of people could succumb to such wild and dangerous mis- and disinformation,” she said. “And while many of us have seen that disinformation, and dismissed it as conspiracy theory, a small portion of our society have not only believed it, they have acted on it in an extreme and violent way. That cannot stand.”

The camp began in early February as protesters gathered to oppose coronavirus vaccines and vaccine mandates but quickly grew into an amorphous demonstration against all pandemic restrictions. Initially, the atmosphere was almost playful, with authorities turning on the sprinklers and blaring “Baby Shark” and other songs to disperse the protesters, who countered with singing, dancing and music of their own.

But tensions have grown over time. Last week, police were pelted with feces as they tried to install concrete barriers to block additional cars from joining the protest.

Wednesday’s violence was far beyond previous skirmishes, however. Police said they encountered protesters armed with fire extinguishers, trip wires, paint-filled projectiles, homemade plywood shields and pitchforks.

Videos showed some protesters pick up paving stones and hurl them at officers, while police and protesters exchanged punches.

One man lit a molotov cocktail but was sprayed with water before he could throw it, according to local media outlet Stuff.

By around 6 p.m. local time, authorities had arrested 65 people and towed up to 50 cars, New Zealand Police said in a tweet.

“It was an attack on our front-line police, it was an attack on our Parliament, it was an attack on our values,” Ardern said in her speech.

After almost two years of close to zero local covid infections, New Zealand is now in the midst of a record spike with more than 22,000 new cases on Wednesday.

Ardern said the country and its pandemic response should not be dictated by the violence outside Parliament.

“Our people will not be defined by a small handful of protesters,” she said. “Our country will not be defined by the dismantling of an occupation. In fact, when we look back at this period in our history, I hope we remember one thing: together, thousands more lives were saved over the past two years by your actions as New Zealanders, than were on the front lawn of parliament today.”