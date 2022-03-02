Russia intensified strikes on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday. Footage obtained by The Washington Post of the aftermath of a missile strike that hit Kyiv’s main TV tower and a nearby Holocaust memorial showed a gruesome scene of blown-out cars and buildings and several bodies on fire. But U.S. and British officials said the Kremlin’s advance toward the capital appeared to have stalled — with a long column of tanks and combat vehicles still about 20 miles north of Kyiv’s center — as the invading forces have grappled with fuel and food shortages.
Sean Penn, the actor and activist who was in Ukraine to film a documentary on the invasion, has traveled to the Polish border by car and foot, according to tweets Tuesday from his account, joining the hundreds of thousands of refugees who have fled west.
Penn’s representatives declined to say why he had traveled to the Polish border or whether he would return to Ukraine. Last week he was seen in Kyiv, including with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as Russian troops were intensifying attacks on the capital. He was also seen in Lviv, the western Ukrainian city located close to the Polish border.
“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn wrote on Twitter. He said many of the refugees he saw during his journey were women and children with few valuables.
More than 500,000 Ukrainians have left the country through its western borders, according to the United Nations.
In a statement that was later posted on his Twitter account, Penn denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military attack against Ukraine, calling it a “brutal mistake.” Putin will have made “a most horrible mistake for all of humankind” if he doesn’t relent, Penn said.
“Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams,” he said. “If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”
Penn has long expressed antiwar views, including against the George W. Bush administration’s invasion of Iraq in 2003. He was also involved in relief work following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 2010 Haiti earthquake and major floods in Pakistan in 2012.
Penn has been producing a documentary on Ukraine in recent months. He was in the country in November to prepare for the film and was seen at a news briefing in Kyiv on Thursday. Ukrainian officials have hailed Penn as a true friend of their country who has shown bravery not seen in “some Western politicians,” they said in a statement last week.
As more and more people are injured or killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine, Moscow faces mounting allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons, which can put civilians at increased risk, particularly when used in urban areas.
International rights groups reported that cluster munitions apparently fired by Russia appeared to have hit a preschool in northeastern Ukraine and an area near a hospital in the Kyiv-controlled part of the eastern Donetsk region last week, killing several civilians.
Russian forces, according to Ukraine and rights groups, also used cluster munitions in strikes on Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and the center of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent days.
Videos shared on social media show Russian launchers for thermobaric weapons, often called “vacuum” weapons, rolling down Ukrainian streets. A CNN team reported seeing a Russian thermobaric rocket launcher south of Belgorod, Russia, near the Ukrainian border, on Saturday. And Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, accused Russia of using “vacuum bombs” in its invasion.
It remains unclear whether Russia’s use of the weapons so far would constitute war crimes, since that would depend on a legal question over the extent to which Russian forces minimized risk to civilians.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration, said Tuesday that Russia has launcher systems in Ukraine “that could be used for a thermobaric weapon” but that U.S. officials could not confirm the presence or use of such weapons themselves in Ukraine.
The Kremlin denied that the Russian military used cluster or vacuum munitions during the invasion.
Here’s what to know about the weapons, their legality and the threat they pose to civilians.
The early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have shown that the Kremlin’s plans for its military campaign were flawed at best. Its assumptions about what comes after may be equally unsound.
Minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his military campaign against Ukraine, the political theater to usher in a puppet leadership appeared to get underway.
On his Telegram channel, an exiled former Ukrainian parliamentarian allied with Russia announced he had returned to Ukraine and began positioning himself as a leader who could sweep in and replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Friends! As I promised you, we’re taking action! The operation to denazify Ukraine has started,” Oleg Tsaryov wrote on the messaging service. “I’m in Ukraine. Kyiv will be free from fascists!”
After more than a day of fighting, Tsaryov promised his followers, “We’re already close.”
But two days later, as the Russian military faced unexpectedly fierce resistance, Tsaryov was addressing his messages to those who “for some reason have begun to lose heart,” promising that “everything has just begun.”
If the Kremlin believes ushering in someone like Tsaryov — seen as a traitor by a huge swath of Ukrainians — will provide an easy path to indirect rule of the country, or big parts of it, Moscow may be underestimating the difficulty of securing a nation with foreign-imposed regime change, according to scholars who have studied such scenarios.