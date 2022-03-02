Sean Penn, the actor and activist who was in Ukraine to film a documentary on the invasion, has traveled to the Polish border by car and foot, according to tweets Tuesday from his account, joining the hundreds of thousands of refugees who have fled west.

Penn’s representatives declined to say why he had traveled to the Polish border or whether he would return to Ukraine. Last week he was seen in Kyiv, including with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as Russian troops were intensifying attacks on the capital. He was also seen in Lviv, the western Ukrainian city located close to the Polish border.

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn wrote on Twitter. He said many of the refugees he saw during his journey were women and children with few valuables.

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Almost 680,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

In a statement that was later posted on his Twitter account, Penn denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military attack against Ukraine, calling it a “brutal mistake.” Putin will have made “a most horrible mistake for all of humankind” if he doesn’t relent, Penn said.

“Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams,” he said. “If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

Penn has long expressed antiwar views, including against the George W. Bush administration’s invasion of Iraq in 2003. He was also involved in relief work following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 2010 Haiti earthquake and major floods in Pakistan in 2012.