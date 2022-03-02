President Biden opened his first State of the Union address Tuesday night saying that Russia is “more isolated from the world now than it has ever been,” as officials questioned whether Moscow was prepared for a lengthy war of resistance with its much smaller, less powerful neighbor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “sought to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated,” Biden said. “He thought he could roll into Ukraine — and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.”

Russia intensified strikes on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday. Footage obtained by The Washington Post of the aftermath of a missile strike that hit Kyiv’s main TV tower and a nearby Holocaust memorial showed a gruesome scene of blown-out cars and buildings and several bodies on fire. But U.S. and British officials said the Kremlin’s advance toward the capital appeared to have stalled — with a long column of tanks and combat vehicles still about 20 miles north of Kyiv’s center — as the invading forces have grappled with fuel and food shortages.

Here’s what to know

  • Biden also announced that the United States would close its airspace to Russian airlines, “further isolating Russia and adding additional squeeze on their economy,” he said.
  • Nearly 680,000 Ukrainians have left the country since the start of the invasion, the United Nations reported, marking the largest exodus in Europe since the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
  • Russian troops have moved into Ukraine from the north, south and east. Forces around Kyiv have been waiting for reinforcements and are attempting to envelop the city. The bombing of Kharkiv continues, but the city remains under Ukrainian control. On the southern front, Russia has claimed control over the coastal city of Mariupol.
  • ExxonMobil is halting its operations at Sakhalin Island, a massive oil and gas project that had provided billions of dollars in royalties and other payments to the Russian government since its inception.