Russia intensified strikes on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday. Footage obtained by The Washington Post of the aftermath of a missile strike that hit Kyiv’s main TV tower and a nearby Holocaust memorial showed a gruesome scene of blown-out cars and buildings and several bodies on fire. But U.S. and British officials said the Kremlin’s advance toward the capital appeared to have stalled — with a long column of tanks and combat vehicles still about 20 miles north of Kyiv’s center — as the invading forces have grappled with fuel and food shortages.
In Putin, intelligence analysts see an isolated leader who could lash out if cornered
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second week, U.S. and European intelligence officials say that Russian President Vladimir Putin appears isolated and reliant on a small coterie of advisers who have not told him the truth about how difficult and costly conquering Ukraine is turning out to be.
In Putin, analysts see a leader on edge, fueled by paranoia after underestimating the unified resolve of the West and at risk of lashing out when he feels cornered. Those concerns have led some policymakers to repeatedly note that NATO will not intervene in the war lest there be any doubt in Putin’s mind.
Putin’s military campaign, which has killed civilians, as well as his order to place Russian nuclear forces on a higher level of alert, has prompted fresh requests from U.S. policymakers in recent days to the intelligence agencies for insights on his thinking, according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
Understanding what’s in a leader’s head is one of the most difficult tasks intelligence analysts face. But in Putin’s case, it’s crucial for decision-makers to understand how he might act so they can calibrate their responses and to try to find some way to end the war in Ukraine.
Intelligence agencies routinely conduct analyses of world leaders, and it’s customary for those profiles to be updated and reexamined during a crisis. Now analysts are scrutinizing Putin’s every utterance and movement for indications about his mental state, his temperament and his plans and intentions.
ExxonMobil becomes latest major oil company to say it's leaving Russia
ExxonMobil said Tuesday that it plans to extricate itself from a large oil and gas project in Russia and make no new investments in the country, becoming the latest energy major to break ties over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Exxon holds a 30 percent stake in the project off the coast of Sakhalin Island, as part of a consortium that also includes Russia’s Rosneft as well as Japanese and Indian companies. Exxon has called the project one of the largest single foreign direct investments in Russia, and has been developing it since the 1990s.
“ExxonMobil supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation. We deplore Russia’s military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people,” the company said in a statement late Tuesday. “We are beginning the process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture.”
Exxon said that because it runs the project as the operator, its effort to “discontinue operations will need to be carefully managed and closely coordinated with the co-venturers to ensure it is executed safely.”
BP, Shell and a host of other Western companies in recent days have announced they plan to depart Russia. It isn’t clear whether any of the companies will find buyers for their holdings or simply walk away from them.
Sean Penn travels to Polish border, along with thousands of refugees fleeing war
Sean Penn, the actor and activist who was in Ukraine to film a documentary on the invasion, has traveled to the Polish border by car and foot, according to tweets Tuesday from his account, joining the hundreds of thousands of refugees who have fled west.
Penn’s representatives declined to say why he had traveled to the Polish border or whether he would return to Ukraine. Last week he was seen in Kyiv, including with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as Russian troops were intensifying attacks on the capital. He was also seen in Lviv, the western Ukrainian city located close to the Polish border.
“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” Penn wrote on Twitter. He said many of the refugees he saw during his journey were women and children with few valuables.
Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH— Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022
Almost 680,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
In a statement that was later posted on his Twitter account, Penn denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military attack against Ukraine, calling it a “brutal mistake.” Putin will have made “a most horrible mistake for all of humankind” if he doesn’t relent, Penn said.
“Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams,” he said. “If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”
Penn has long expressed antiwar views, including against the George W. Bush administration’s invasion of Iraq in 2003. He was also involved in relief work following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the 2010 Haiti earthquake and major floods in Pakistan in 2012.
Penn has been producing a documentary on Ukraine in recent months. He was in the country in November to prepare for the film and was seen at a news briefing in Kyiv on Thursday. Ukrainian officials have hailed Penn as a true friend of their country who has shown bravery not seen in “some Western politicians,” they said in a statement last week.
What are cluster and vacuum weapons, and how has Russia used them in the past?
As more and more people are injured or killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine, Moscow faces mounting allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons, which can put civilians at increased risk, particularly when used in urban areas.
International rights groups reported that cluster munitions apparently fired by Russia appeared to have hit a preschool in northeastern Ukraine and an area near a hospital in the Kyiv-controlled part of the eastern Donetsk region last week, killing several civilians.
Russian forces, according to Ukraine and rights groups, also used cluster munitions in strikes on Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and the center of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent days.
Videos shared on social media show Russian launchers for thermobaric weapons, often called “vacuum” weapons, rolling down Ukrainian streets. A CNN team reported seeing a Russian thermobaric rocket launcher south of Belgorod, Russia, near the Ukrainian border, on Saturday. And Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, accused Russia of using “vacuum bombs” in its invasion.
It remains unclear whether Russia’s use of the weapons so far would constitute war crimes, since that would depend on a legal question over the extent to which Russian forces minimized risk to civilians.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration, said Tuesday that Russia has launcher systems in Ukraine “that could be used for a thermobaric weapon” but that U.S. officials could not confirm the presence or use of such weapons themselves in Ukraine.
The Kremlin denied that the Russian military used cluster or vacuum munitions during the invasion.
Here’s what to know about the weapons, their legality and the threat they pose to civilians.
Aiming to control Ukraine, Russia risks quagmire of foreign regime change
The early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have shown that the Kremlin’s plans for its military campaign were flawed at best. Its assumptions about what comes after may be equally unsound.
Minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his military campaign against Ukraine, the political theater to usher in a puppet leadership appeared to get underway.
On his Telegram channel, an exiled former Ukrainian parliamentarian allied with Russia announced he had returned to Ukraine and began positioning himself as a leader who could sweep in and replace Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Friends! As I promised you, we’re taking action! The operation to denazify Ukraine has started,” Oleg Tsaryov wrote on the messaging service. “I’m in Ukraine. Kyiv will be free from fascists!”
After more than a day of fighting, Tsaryov promised his followers, “We’re already close.”
But two days later, as the Russian military faced unexpectedly fierce resistance, Tsaryov was addressing his messages to those who “for some reason have begun to lose heart,” promising that “everything has just begun.”
If the Kremlin believes ushering in someone like Tsaryov — seen as a traitor by a huge swath of Ukrainians — will provide an easy path to indirect rule of the country, or big parts of it, Moscow may be underestimating the difficulty of securing a nation with foreign-imposed regime change, according to scholars who have studied such scenarios.