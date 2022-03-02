In a video that recently went viral, a Ukrainian woman was heard telling armed Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil: “Take these seeds so sunflowers grow here when you die,” BBC News reported.
On Monday, first lady Jill Biden was photographed wearing a white face covering with a sunflower stitched onto it.
On Tuesday, she wore the flower on the sleeve of her dress at the State of the Union address, as President Biden declared, “We the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) also donned a sunflower motif in support on Tuesday.
Artists are painting sunflowers, and those who once visited Ukraine and its endless fields of yellow are sharing photographs of the scenes they captured there.