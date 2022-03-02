“Let each of us, if you’re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to the world, to Ukraine,” President Biden said.

Markarova was greeted with a 40-second standing ovation from Democrats and Republicans alike inside the chamber. Many lawmakers from both parties wore bright blue or yellow blazers or scarves, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. While guests at the event were waiving Ukrainian flags, Markarova appeared overwhelmed by the outpouring of support as she thanked lawmakers and hugged the first lady.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The response Markarova received in the United States on Tuesday night is in line with a trend in recent days: Ukrainian ambassadors are being greeted with overwhelming support and standing ovations from world leaders. The latest came Wednesday when Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, was given a rousing welcome by members of Parliament, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. While clapping is usually frowned upon in the chamber, Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle gave his instant approval at the applause for Ukraine — a rare display of cross-chamber unity.

“We generally do not allow applause in this chamber,” Hoyle said with a smile, much to the delight of the laughing audience of MPs. “But on this occasion, the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult of times.”

MPs stand to applaud Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, who is sitting in the gallery in the House of Commons, as #PMQs beginshttps://t.co/t0J5UnaizN pic.twitter.com/aghzvMTaWt — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 2, 2022

The embrace for Ukrainian ambassadors comes as Russian forces are continuing their deadly assault on Ukrainian cities. In the Black Sea port of Kherson, Russian tanks entered the city, reportedly without water after hours of attack, at a point where the mayor said Kherson was “waiting for a miracle” to stay out of enemy hands. As Russian forces faced resistance from Ukrainian military members and civilian defenders throughout the country, a massive convoy of Russian tanks and combat vehicles remained stalled about 20 miles north of Kyiv’s center as the invading force grappled with fuel and food shortages.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said during a broadcast marathon airing on Ukrainian TV channels that a recent assassination plot against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was foiled over the weekend and the Chechen servicemen sent from Russia were “destroyed.” In addition to the fighting throughout Ukraine, more than 874,000 Ukrainians have fled from the country since the start of the invasion as of Wednesday, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Among the first in the wave of standing ovations for Ukrainian ambassadors came Sunday when members of the German Bundestag stood and applauded Andriy Melnyk, the emissary to Germany. Melnyk was overwhelmed by the response.

“Truly historic moment,” he wrote in a tweet with a video of the ovation, which has been viewed more than 1.3 million times. “German Parliament has honoured the fight of Ukraine and all Ukrainians for freedom & their motherland with very, very, very long standing ovations.”

‼️Truly historic moment‼️

German Parliament has honoured the fight of Ukraine and all Ukrainians for freedom & their motherland with very very very long standing ovations

Now we look forward to historic political decisions: EU and NATO membership, 🇩🇪Billion Rescue Program for 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OuXixCWSm9 — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) February 27, 2022

The series of warm welcomes continued Tuesday when the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola acknowledged Mykola Tochytskyi, the Ukrainian ambassador to the European Union, and the Ukrainian people at a meeting in Strasbourg, France.

European Parliament gives standing ovation to welcome the ambassador of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in attendance as they debate the Russian invasionhttps://t.co/3W2pDwAFzi pic.twitter.com/TgLS20Wsig — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 1, 2022

But the response from world leaders to diplomats has not been limited to applause. When it comes to Russian diplomats, the reaction has been icy. During a speech Tuesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, diplomats from the European Union, United States and Britain walked out in protest of the invasion.

Diplomats from the European Union, United States and Britain walked out of a speech at the United Nations by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reuters)