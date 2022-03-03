“The plant’s reactors are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down,” Granholm said.

A spokesman for the Zaporizhia plant said in an email that the site was “under artillery fire” and confirmed fires broke out. A live stream of the site, verified by The Washington Post, showed a white blur of flames and smoke rising into the sky early Friday morning local time. The International Atomic Energy Agency had convened an emergency meeting Wednesday as fighting closed in on the site in Enerhodar and as experts said a strike could trigger disaster.

“It is extremely important that the nuclear power plants are not put at risk in any way,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi earlier this week. He said that “an accident involving the nuclear facilities in Ukraine could have severe consequences for public health and the environment.”

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba likened the potential consequences of an explosion to the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown. Ukraine said last week that Russian forces had taken control of the abandoned Chernobyl plant, and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said at the time that such a disaster could “happen again in 2022” if war goes on.

Kuleba said that Russian forces had surrounded and fired on the Zaporizhia site, which has six reactors and provides Ukraine with a quarter of its power generation. “Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!” he said on Twitter.

Ukrainian firefighters struggled to access the nuclear plant because of Russian shelling in the area, according to a senior Ukrainian government official. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone about the fire with President Biden and European Union officials, a Ukrainian official said. The White House confirmed the call. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke with Zelensky, his office said.

A regional military leader in Ukraine, Oleksandr Starukh, said on social media that the head of the plant “assured that the nuclear safety of the facility is ensured as of now” but added that the situation “remains extremely complicated.”

Zelensky had warned in a video message that an explosion could spell out the “end of Europe,” accusing Russian soldiers of shooting at the reactors purposefully.

Jon B. Wolfsthal, a former adviser to Biden when he was vice president, said in an interview on Twitter that the reactor models built at the Zaporizhia plant were safer and better protected than the Chernobyl reactors.

“It’s not as dangerous as Chernobyl but tank fire and nuclear reactors are never a good combination,” he said. He said key questions were whether there was any damage to the pumps that pump water to cool the reactors, whether the connection to the grid had been cut and whether transmission lines were intact.

“War is unpredictable and can lead in different directions. And when you have nuclear powers at play it is even more unpredictable,” he said.

Gregory Jaczko, who served as the chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission under President Barack Obama, said that if the fire got to an area with fuel, that could to lead to a “significant release” of radiation. Another pressing concern is keeping any of the radioactive spent fuel on the premises cool, said Jaczko, who did not have direct knowledge of the situation.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Friday, a live stream by the Zaporizhia plant, verified by The Washington Post, captured multiple bright white flashes that illuminated the area in front of the facility.

At least eight military vehicles were seen positioned on the main street leading directly to the plant. White and ashen gray smoke clouded the soundless feed.

Ten minutes later, at 1:40 a.m., Enerhodar Mayor Dmitry Orlov posted on his Telegram channel that the nuclear power plant was on fire. Video clips of the live stream posted as late as 11 p.m. showed an empty street — indicating that the vehicles had moved into the area before the flames.

Over the next hour, more vehicles arrived, some driving outside of the view of the camera, inward toward the rest of the plant. The view then pans right to show that the white building appears to be on fire, a bright blaze obscuring the entrance.

Shortly afterward, multiple munitions are seen fired across the screen, and two blasts appear to make contact — the latter striking the top of the building nearest to the camera.

The attack came after a large crowd gathered Wednesday with Ukrainian flags, as well as barricades of cars, trucks, tires and sandbags, to block the road to Enerhodar, where the plant is located, from Russian troops.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s 15 reactors supplied half of the country’s electricity. An email from a spokesman for the Zaporizhia plant said that only one of the six reactors was still generating power for the grid.

Grossi, the IAEA head, said Wednesday at a news conference that two sites where radioactive materials are present had already been hit in the fighting.

On Sunday, Ukrainian authorities informed the agency that Russian missiles had struck the site of a radioactive waste disposal facility in the capital Kyiv. A day earlier, an electrical transformer at another waste disposal facility in the city of Kharkiv was similarly damaged.

In neither incident was any radioactive material released, Rossi said. But he expressed serious concerns.

“One of the unique features of this situation is that this is an ongoing military conflict taking place in a country with a vast nuclear program,” he told reporters in Vienna.

“There is a lot of nuclear material present,” he said. “You could have a situation where you have low-level waste, a release of radioactive material. What we have to ensure is that these things don’t happen.”