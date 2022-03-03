War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia takes Kherson government building in siege on Ukraine’s port cities, as the U.N. refugee agency says more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine — a massive exodus that is set to become Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis this century.

The fight: Casualties are mounting as Russia advances and adopts siege tactics. Moscow is facing mounting allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. We’re tracking the invasion here.

The response: President Biden announced that the United States has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, a move that came two days after Canada and the European Union issued similar restrictions.

How we got here: The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.