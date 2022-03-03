Nearly 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, according to data from the U.N. refugee agency, a massive exodus that is set to become Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis this century. That figure is already on par with the number of refugees who were displaced from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in 2015.
Moscow’s troops laid siege to key urban areas Wednesday, advancing on the strategically important port city of Kherson — where Russian state media said the country’s forces had taken control, but Ukrainian defense officials were adamant that the battle continues. Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building, according to the mayor, however, “the flag above us is Ukrainian,” he wrote on Facebook.
Here’s what to know
Russian oligarchs move luxury yachts to the Maldives
As the Biden administration and its allies step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on those close to the Kremlin, a handful of luxury yachts owned by Russian billionaires have reportedly reached the Maldives, an island nation in the Indian Ocean that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.
According to shipping tracking data, two pleasure crafts owned by Oleg Deripaska and Alexander Abramov entered the waters near Malé, the capital of the Maldives, on Wednesday. Three more yachts owned by Russian magnates were also seen sailing in the island nation’s waters, Reuters reported, including one belonging to Vladimir Potanin, a Russian nickel tycoon whose net worth is over $25 billion.
Deripaska, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018. Days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he urged negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in his Telegram channel.
Several other Russian oligarchs have also put out calls to Putin in recent days. Billionaire Evgeny Lebedev, for one, made a plea to Putin in the Evening Standard, a British newspaper he owns, asking that Russian troops stop “killing their Ukrainian brothers and sisters.”
Satellite images show destruction in Chernihiv and on outskirts of Kyiv
New analysis of satellite imagery shows the extent of the devastation wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with bridges and roads damaged and homes destroyed in towns and cities across the country, including on the western reaches of the capital, Kyiv.
“The invasion’s impact on Ukrainians was clearly evident with visual examples of damaged and destroyed homes, residential areas, buildings and factories,” according to the U.S. firm Maxar Technologies, which on Wednesday published a review of additional photos captured Monday, local time.
In a residential area of Bucha, a city in Kyiv oblast, satellite photos show blown-up homes and military vehicles.
In Chernihiv, a strategic northern city on a highway that links the Russian border and Kyiv, and where a fierce battle has taken place in recent days, the images show damaged roads, bridges and homes. Some factories appear to have been leveled.
Previous images captured the same day showed that a massive convoy of Russian ground forces was making its way closer to Kyiv, drawing within 20 miles of the center of the capital. The convoy has made limited headway since Monday, Western defense officials said, stalled by attacks by the Ukrainian military, low morale among Russian troops and botched planning.
Riding the 'evacuation train': In Kyiv, a scramble to get out as Russians close in
KYIV, Ukraine — There were young parents with their toddler children in strollers. There were middle-aged women helping their elderly mothers up the steps. And there were sons and daughters desperate to reach their parents — before the Russian military arrived.
Many simply wanted their children never to know or feel the pain of war.
As explosions rattled the capital, thousands of Ukrainians headed to Kyiv’s central station on Wednesday in the hope of catching an “evacuation train.” Many had waited until the seventh day of the war to flee for a variety of reasons. Some had tried — and failed — to convince elderly relatives to leave. Others had prayed that international sanctions or diplomacy would halt the Russian onslaught.
By Wednesday, though, any shred of hope had vanished as Russia intensified its attacks on several Ukrainian cities. All around this besieged capital, Ukrainians felt a sense that the noose was tightening.
“We were waiting for the situation to stabilize, but it’s not going to happen,” said Serhiy Ralchenko, 35, who was inside the station with his infant son Danylo in a stroller. “There is no more time to wait.”