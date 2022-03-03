Explosions continued to rock the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the early hours of Thursday, with the night sky lit up by a large blast in what appeared to be the city’s outskirts. Air raid sirens sounded through the night as Russian strikes bombarded the capital and other fierce battles played out across Ukraine.

Nearly 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, according to data from the U.N. refugee agency, a massive exodus that is set to become Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis this century. That figure is already on par with the number of refugees who were displaced from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in 2015.

Moscow’s troops laid siege to key urban areas Wednesday, advancing on the strategically important port city of Kherson — where Russian state media said the country’s forces had taken control, but Ukrainian defense officials were adamant that the battle continues. Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building, according to the mayor, however, “the flag above us is Ukrainian,” he wrote on Facebook.

Here’s what to know

  • Russia’s Defense Ministry said 498 service members have died and more than 1,500 have been wounded in the fighting. It’s the first time Russian officials have conceded the invasion’s high toll on Russian lives — though there is no way to verify the count.
  • A massive convoy of Russian tanks and combat vehicles is struggling to make its way to Kyiv amid Ukrainian attacks, low morale among Russian troops and botched planning, Western defense officials said.
  • The U.N. recorded 227 civilian deaths as of Wednesday, including 15 children, and warned the true numbers were likely much higher.
  • The Pentagon is delaying a test of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile that was planned for this week, in an effort to show that the United States is “a responsible nuclear power.”
  • The International Criminal Court on Wednesday opened an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine, the intergovernmental organization’s prosecutor said in a statement.