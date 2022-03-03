The newsletter is adopting a new war footing. For the time being, we will focus on the Russian invasion and its vast ramifications, both inside and far beyond the conflict zone.
If you’re already signed up, you’re all set. If you’re new to us, expect a suite of daily discernments on the conflict that will draw on the formidable skills of The Post journalists you’ve come to trust for clear-eyed news and analysis. Lean on us to untangle and follow the threads of this complex conflict and its global repercussions, offering you a one-stop read for updates and insights.
I’m Anthony Faiola, one of the stewards of Today’s WorldView and a veteran foreign correspondent formerly based in Europe. There, I covered the Ukrainian dream of joining the West, as well as the Orwellian nightmare that unfolded in 2014, when Russian-backed separatists first pushed into eastern parts of the country. Back then, Moscow’s stand-ins set up a Big Brother-style government accused of killing, torturing and extorting loyal Ukrainians.
Now, with the broader country at risk of falling to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine has become a global flash point and backdrop for human drama. The nation of 44 million is a tableau of war, rife with images of city sieges and refugees desperately streaming west.
The conflict is already changing the course of history, sparking a once-unthinkable defense buildup in Germany, a fortification of the NATO alliance and reassessments of Putin’s mental state and further capacity for aggression. The ultimate outcome could determine the balance of power in Europe and the West for decades.
To keep you ahead of the news, Today’s WorldView will offer you a rich, deep dive into conflict and its fallout, and insights from our correspondents, photographers and videographers on the front lines. Here’s a look at what we’ll serve up each weekday:
- A vital briefing of the war’s latest daily developments, including Russian advances and setbacks, the diplomacy playing out off the battlefield and other significant events that could impact the conflict or arise from it.
- A succinct, big-picture take on an issue tied to the war and its fallout, arming you with crisp analysis that contextualizes the news cycle.
- The best photographs captured by our staff photographers on the ground.
- A cheat sheet with links to The Post’s best in-house coverage, from our journalists in Ukraine, Europe, Moscow, Washington and around the globe.
This newsletter is meant for you, our readers — so drop us a line with your questions and comments. We want to hear what you want to know.
