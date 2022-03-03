Zaporizhzhia, on the banks of the Dnieper River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and “the capital of the energy workers of Ukraine,” according to Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.
In a Facebook post, Gerashchenko pleaded with Russian generals to bypass Enerhodar and the nuclear plant so as not to create conditions that could trigger a disaster like the 1986 meltdown at Chernobyl.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Wednesday stressed his concern about the conflict’s potential to threaten the security of Ukraine’s four operating nuclear power plants and other nuclear facilities, including the Chernobyl site, which was taken over by Russian forces early in the invasion.
“The safety and security of nuclear facilities, and nuclear and other radioactive material, in Ukraine must under no circumstances be endangered,” Grossi told the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors.
The IAEA, a United Nations organization, has been monitoring the crisis in Ukraine and posting regular updates since the Russian invasion began. In an update Wednesday, it said Russia had informed the agency that its military forces had taken control of the territory around Zaporizhzhia.
It also said that Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory agency was in communications with the country’s nuclear power plants and that they continued to operate normally, with more than half at full capacity and others undergoing scheduled maintenance or held “in reserve.”