At NATO headquarters Friday morning, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted the attack on the nuclear plant, saying it “just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it.”
NATO members will discuss next steps in the response, as well as the longer-term strategic implications of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assault. Stoltenberg stressed that NATO was not a party to the Ukraine conflict.
“We don’t seek war or conflict with Russia,” he said. “At the same time, we need to make sure there is no misunderstanding about our commitment to defend and protect our allies,” pointing to recent troop reinforcements in Eastern Europe.
Blinken, speaking alongside Stoltenberg, said NATO members had come together to bolster the security of member states as the Russian operation unfolds. “Every ally in one way or another is coming to Ukraine’s assistance,” he said. “Every ally in one way or another is helping to strengthen NATO itself.”
After the NATO discussions, Blinken will meet with senior E.U. officials and attend a meeting of the bloc’s Foreign Affairs Council alongside counterparts from Canada and Britain. Ukraine’s foreign minister will also call in.
From Brussels, America’s top diplomat will travel to Moldova, Poland and Baltic states to express American support for the countries in proximity to Russia’s military.