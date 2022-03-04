“I think that everyone should think about normalizing relations and cooperating normally,” he said.

He said Russia saw no need to aggravate tensions with other countries, claiming that Moscow’s actions in Ukraine only came “in response to unfriendly actions toward Russia.”

“We have no bad intentions. There is no need to escalate the situation, impose restrictions. We fulfill all obligations,” he said. “If someone does not want to cooperate with us within the framework of single cooperation, and by doing so harms themselves, they will, of course, harm us too.”

The United States and countries around the world have imposed historic, wide-ranging sanctions on Russia in hopes of isolating the country enough that Putin will be pressured to abandon the war. Even after the White House and Treasury Department announced an expansion on the number of Russian oligarchs subject to U.S. sanctions aiming to punish the financial elite close to Putin, the Russian president claimed Friday that his country would resolve the problem caused by the numerous sanctions. Putin even argued that Russia would benefit by developing new skills.

“We will just have to move some projects a little to the right, to acquire additional competencies. But we will still solve the problems that we face,” he said. “In the end, we will even benefit from this because we will acquire additional competencies.”

Putin’s comments come hours after a Russian projectile hit the Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine overnight, igniting a fire that caused widespread alarm but triggered no release of radioactive material. After Russia seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on Friday accused Russia of committing “a war crime” with the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reiterated his call for direct talks with Putin to end the invasion, is urging no-fly zones over Ukraine after an attack he claimed could have been as bad as “six Chernobyls.”

World leaders have stepped up the enforcement of the extensive sanctions against Russia in recent days. The Russian economy in particular is feeling the sting from the international community. As the value of the ruble has plummeted to less than one U.S. cent earlier this week, the Russian government is still unable to tap into a large portion of its $640 billion in central bank reserves, a lifeline to skirt the impact of global sanctions. And a number of U.S. lawmakers have started to coalesce around a potential import ban targeting Russian oil — an idea that has attracted early support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Some of that pressure has been directed toward Russian oligarchs around the world. President Biden vowed this week that the United States would punish Russian oligarchs and “seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets.” The National Security Council on Thursday announced a round of new sanctions against eight Russian oligarchs and their families, including against Putin ally Alisher Usmanov and all of his property from being used in the U.S. and by Americans.

“We want him to feel the squeeze,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said of Putin at her Thursday news briefing, describing the president’s strategy. “We want people around him to feel the squeeze.”

But the comprehensive sanctions have not stopped Putin and Russian forces from their widespread attacks throughout Ukraine. The United Nations refugee agency said that although more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine and at least 249 civilians have been killed so far, the true toll is probably “considerably higher” because of the difficulty of conducting accurate counts in war zones. Putin’s defiance during negotiations with Ukraine has left leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron convinced that “the worst is yet to come” in the invasion.

Before the nuclear plant attack, Zelensky on Thursday repeated his request to direct speak with Putin, who has rebuffed the Ukrainian president’s demands. Speaking at his first news conference since the invasion began, Zelensky told reporters that the request was made despite saying he is living through “a nightmare” and “cannot even imagine the type of man who would plan such acts.”

“It’s not that I want to talk to Putin. I need to talk to Putin. The world needs to talk to Putin,” Zelensky said. “There is no other way to stop this war.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Putin has played a direct role in command decisions on particular operations during the course of the war. Peskov added that if the aim of the Western sanctions was to change Russia’s position, they would fail.

Peskov also responded to a Thursday night tweet by U.S. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who called “for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” in an apparent reference to Putin. The GOP senator has been met with bipartisan blowback from Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) to Democrats like Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.).

Peskov said Graham’s tweet reflected a “hysterical, extreme pressure of a Russophobic outburst” at a time of such global tension.

“Of course, these days not everyone manages to keep a sober mind, and sanity of mind,” he said. “Many, unfortunately, are going crazy.”