Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could spell the “end of Europe,” and accused Russian soldiers of deliberately targeting the site.

“Europeans, wake up please,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Facebook early morning Friday local time. “Tell your politicians, Russian forces are shooting at the nuclear plant in Ukraine.”

Zelensky referred to the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl plant, saying just one reactor exploded at the time while Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has six. Authorities have said the facility’s nuclear safety is “ensured” for now and there are no reported changes in radiation levels. Three of the reactors at Zaporizhzhia are disconnected.

Zelensky, who has consistently delivered video remarks during the Russian invasion of his country, said he had spoken with foreign leaders including President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and “issued a warning” that Russia was committing “nuclear terror.”