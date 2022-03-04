Ukraine entered its second week of war against Vladimir Putin’s invading forces with parts of the country’s largest nuclear plant on fire and its southern cities encircled by Kremlin forces, as the humanitarian catastrophe wrought by the Russian assault becomes increasingly apparent.

A regional military leader said that nuclear safety at the Zaporizhia site was “ensured as of now” and the fire was at least partially extinguished as of 6:20 a.m. local time, local authorities said. The United States and Kyiv said that there had been no increase in radiation levels. Ukrainian officials said the fire broke out after Russian shelling and President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of “nuclear terror.” The White House demanded that the Kremlin halt military activities near the plant, located in Ukraine’s southeast.

Russia and Ukraine said they had agreed to limited local cease-fires to facilitate “humanitarian corridors,” as several cities in Ukraine’s south warned that they were running out of supplies. The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday that over 1.04 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded over a week ago and that 249 civilians had been killed, though it warned the real scale of casualties was likely to be “considerably higher.”

Here’s what to know

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said early Friday that he would seek an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council “in the coming hours” to discuss the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant.
  • Kherson, among the first Ukrainian cities to be encroached upon by Russian forces, was running out of medicines and is facing disaster within days, a local official said. The mayor of Mariupol said a Russian siege and hours of shelling had cut off water, power and food supplies.
  • The U.S. and Russian militaries have established a special line to communicate with each other through the crisis, two U.S. defense officials said Thursday.
  • A senior French official said a Thursday call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron left Macron convinced that “the worst is yet to come” and that Putin aims to control all of Ukraine.