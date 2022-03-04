Russia and Ukraine said they had agreed to limited local cease-fires to facilitate “humanitarian corridors,” as several cities in Ukraine’s south warned that they were running out of supplies. The U.N. refugee agency said Thursday that over 1.04 million people had fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, and that 249 civilians had been killed, though it warned the real scale of casualties was likely to be “considerably higher.”
U.K. seeks emergency U.N. Security Council session on nuclear plant fire
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson early Friday demanded that Russia “cease its attack” on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and said he would seek an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council “in the coming hours” to discuss the fire at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in terms of power generation capacity.
London will also immediately raise the issue with Moscow, Downing Street said in a statement.
The remarks came shortly after a phone call between Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine said Russian forces had shelled the site, though the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog later said the blaze had not affected “essential” equipment and that Ukraine’s regulator reported no change in surrounding radiation levels.
Map: Russia's latest advances in Ukraine
Russia has isolated two port cities and is moving toward other population centers a week into its full-blown invasion of Ukraine.
Explosion at nuclear plant would be catastrophic, Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could spell the “end of Europe,” and accused Russian soldiers of deliberately targeting the site.
“Europeans, wake up please,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Facebook early morning Friday local time. “Tell your politicians, Russian forces are shooting at the nuclear plant in Ukraine.”
Zelensky referred to the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl plant, saying just one reactor exploded at the time while Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has six. Authorities have said the facility’s nuclear safety is “ensured” for now and there are no reported changes in radiation levels. Three of the reactors at Zaporizhzhia are disconnected.
Zelensky, who has consistently delivered video remarks during the Russian invasion of his country, said he had spoken with foreign leaders including President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and “issued a warning” that Russia was committing “nuclear terror.”
“If there is an explosion it is the end for everyone,” he said. “End to Europe. It’s the evacuation of entire Europe. Only immediate action can stop the Russian troops. Do not let Europe die in the nuclear catastrophe.”