His lawyer, Peter Kibatala, said Mbowe’s release was unexpected, coming on the morning that he was scheduled to testify in court.

“We did not know it would happen; we had spent the whole day in prison yesterday preparing Mr. Mbowe and his co-accused for defense,” Kibatala said in a phone interview.

“This has come as a pleasant surprise. We are sad that they did not get [to tell] their side of the story but elated that this very sad journey has come to an end,” he added.

Mbowe’s party has been pushing for democratic reforms in Tanzania that would reduce the central government's power and give parliament greater oversight.

His arrest came just months after the death of the East African country’s former leader, John Magufuli, in March 2021. Magufuli’s presidency was marked by widespread crackdowns against the opposition, civil society and media, but he was also admired for his focus on infrastructure investments, which earned him the nickname “the Bulldozer.”

His successor, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s first female president, backed away from Magufuli’s fierce denial of the coronavirus pandemic and urged all Tanzanians to get vaccinated. She also replaced several top government officials, including the top state prosecutor.

However, Hassan reiterated that political parties could not hold rallies until the next election, which is set for 2025.

Tanzanian activist and journalist Maria Sarungi Tsehai said the government had no case against Mbowe and realized his detention could not stifle the continued push for constitutional reforms.