Russian forces took have taken control of the site, among other advances as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine stretches into its second week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of “nuclear terror." The United States activated its nuclear incident response team, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said early Friday he would seek an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the fire at Zaporizhzhia.
Russia denied responsibility for the blaze and accused a Ukrainian “sabotage group” of committing arson.
Ukraine relies heavily on nuclear energy — its 15 functional reactors, situated in four power stations, provide about half of the country’s electricity. It was also the site of a 1986 nuclear meltdown that sent a radioactive cloud over Europe. The specter of the Chernobyl disaster has loomed large amid fighting near nuclear reactors in recent days.
During a news briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the country was “taking every measure” to maintain the safety of the Zaporizhzhia plant as well as the abandoned Chernobyl plant.
Here’s what to know about Ukraine’s nuclear sites and what risks fighting around them could pose.