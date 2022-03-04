“The Russians shelled even the cemetery,” said Shlonska. “They fear even our dead.”
On Friday, despite the danger, she was going try again to pay her last respects to her 54-year-old husband, Volodymyr Nezhenets, a child psychologist who signed up last week to fight against Russia and was fatally shot in a gun battle not too far from the cemetery.
“It is important for me to bury him today,” she said as she waited in the morning at the morgue to claim her husband’s remains. In her arms, she tightly clutched a portrait of him.
As Ukraine’s war intensifies and spreads into multiple cities, the casualties are mounting. So are the obstacles to give a proper send-off to the dead.
The precise numbers of both civilian and military deaths are murky and cannot be independently verified. But that total means little to those Ukrainians who know one searing truth: Their loved ones had either sacrificed their lives for their family and country in battle or killed in crossfire or bombings. Most Ukrainians and international officials expect the toll — and the challenges of burying the dead — to significantly rise as the conflict appears to be entering a more dangerous phase.
“In the days to come are likely to be worse, with more death, more suffering, and more destruction, as the Russian armed forces bring in heavier weaponry and continue their attacks across the country,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, after a meeting with the alliance’s foreign ministers.
The United Nations has recorded 752 civilian casualties so far across Ukraine, including 227 killed and 525 injured, including scores of children. Those figures, which were calculated up to the end of Monday, have likely grown significantly as the conflict has escalated in more cities and towns across the nation. Already, the civilian casualty numbers are greater than what the U.N. recorded in eastern Ukraine’s conflict zone between 2018 and 2021.