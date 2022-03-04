Zelensky made his request despite saying he is living through “a nightmare” and “cannot even imagine the type of man who would plan such acts.”

“It’s not that I want to talk to Putin. I need to talk to Putin. The world needs to talk to Putin,” he told reporters. “There is no other way to stop this war.”

After a Russian projectile hit the site of the Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine overnight, igniting a fire that caused widespread alarm, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on Friday accused Russia of committing a war crime with the attack on Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

“It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant,” the embassy tweeted. “Putin’s shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further.”

Zelensky also weighed in Friday, calling for no-fly zones in an attack he claimed could have been as bad as “six Chernobyls.”

Zaporizhzhia, a nuclear power plant, caught fire after Russian shelling, according to Ukrainian officials. The plant is located near the southeastern city of Enerhodar, Ukraine. (The Washington Post)

While the attacks on the plant did not trigger a release of radioactive material, Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, warned of the “risks that we may all incur” if fighting around nuclear sites rages on. Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and surrounding area early Friday.

Zelensky’s remarks and the attack on the nuclear plant comes as Russia and Ukraine said they have agreed to limited local cease-fires to facilitate “humanitarian corridors.” The limited agreement was prompted, in part, after several cities in Ukraine’s south warned that they were running out of supplies. The United Nations refugee agency said that while more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine and at least 249 civilians have been killed so far, the true toll is likely “considerably higher” because of the difficulty of conducting accurate counts in war zones.

Speaking from his office building in Kyiv, which is now fortified with sandbags against Russian attacks, Zelensky on Thursday stressed that Ukraine was ready to speak on all topics with Russia at the negotiating table. While the Thursday negotiations concluded with an agreement on cease-fire corridors for Ukrainians to escape the intense fighting, no progress was made on a settlement, said Mykhailo Podolyak, the Ukrainian negotiator.

“The Russian side has long ago formed the answers to their questions,” Zelensky said. “What is the point of posing questions if you long ago have the answers? For now, this is the difficulty of this dialogue.”

He added, “There are issues where it’s needed to find compromise, so people don’t die, and there are issues where there can be no compromise. Well, we cannot just say, ‘here it is, it’s your country now, Ukraine is part of Russia.’ This is just impossible. So why suggest it?”

The first news conference since the invasion began was a colorful one, as Zelensky, who appeared energetic at moments and exhausted at others, again praised the Ukrainian people for their fight against the invasion. It’s why, he said, he had to be “so strong and so decisive.”

“We have a special people, an extraordinary people,” he said.

He also thanked the journalists for showing up amid the constant attacks on Kyiv.

“It’s best to see it with your own eyes,” he said.

But after Ukraine “survived a night that could have stopped history” with the nuclear plant attack in southeastern Ukraine, Zelensky on Friday again called on international allies to implement a no-fly zone over the country.

The United States, United Kingdom and others have so far ruled out supporting any no-fly zone, stating that it would likely severely escalate the conflict.

But Zelensky said that only “an immediate closure of sky over Ukraine” would guarantee Russia wouldn’t bomb nuclear installations.

“It could’ve been as bad as six Chernobyls,” Zelensky said of the nuclear plant attack in a video posted to Twitter. “The Russian tankers knew what they were shooting at.”

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman pushed back Friday, blaming Ukraine for the fire at the plant and calling it a plot to discredit Moscow. At a Friday news briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on Russians to rally around Putin on the ninth day of the invasion.

“This is not the time to divide, it is the time to unite,” Peskov said. “And unite around our president.”

In addition to the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv calling the overnight attack a war crime, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s seeking an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council on Friday to discuss the fire at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

In his Friday video, Zelensky urged Russians not to “remain silent” following the overnight attack. He urged Russians to remember the impact of the deadly 1986 catastrophe at the Chernobyl nuclear plant.