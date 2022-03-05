From Europe, to Asia, to Africa to North America, people around the globe took to the streets Saturday to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin and plead for peace Russia’ invasion has killed hundreds of Ukrainian civilians.

Seas, borders, languages and cultural differences separated the protesters, but the imagery of their pleas was similar: sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower; Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag; the phrase “no war” translated into a slew of languages; banners with Putin’s face vandalized.

The similarities underscore how the invasion, which began late last month, has quickly turned public opinion against Putin and Russia in a war much of the world has followed online. Across social media, videos of Ukraine’s defiance and of Russia’s assault have rallied support for Ukraine.

In Tokyo — where hundreds of people marched down the streets shouting “Stop war. Protect lives,” the Associated Press reported — a woman called for a no-fly zone in Ukraine, holding a sign made out of cardboard and with blue and yellow letters, photos show.

In Lithuania, a fleet of hot air balloons displayed Ukrainian flags as protesters assembled below. In Switzerland, traditionally a staunchly neutral country, about 40,000 people were sandwiched in Zurich streets, a local outlet reported.

Whether in winter gear or summer clothes, in broad daylight or by nightfall, the thousands of people across the world shared one message: “We stand with Ukraine.”

