The similarities underscore how the invasion, which began late last month, has quickly turned public opinion against Putin and Russia in a war much of the world has followed online. Across social media, videos of Ukraine’s defiance and of Russia’s assault have rallied support for Ukraine.
In Tokyo — where hundreds of people marched down the streets shouting “Stop war. Protect lives,” the Associated Press reported — a woman called for a no-fly zone in Ukraine, holding a sign made out of cardboard and with blue and yellow letters, photos show.
In Lithuania, a fleet of hot air balloons displayed Ukrainian flags as protesters assembled below. In Switzerland, traditionally a staunchly neutral country, about 40,000 people were sandwiched in Zurich streets, a local outlet reported.
Whether in winter gear or summer clothes, in broad daylight or by nightfall, the thousands of people across the world shared one message: “We stand with Ukraine.”