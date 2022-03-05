The video first shows a long, thin object twisted on the ground. It appears similar to the vertical components that line the east side of the walkway. Puddles of unknown liquid are visible, as the camera moves further south. An empty tube that appears to be an expended munition casing lies on the ground near a slatted side of the walkway, and on the other side, the window facing the reactor is cracked. Nearby, the sky is visible through at least two holes in the roof. The floor immediately beneath them is discolored and covered in debris.