A Russian projectile sparked a fire early Friday at the Zaporizhzhia site, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, that triggered alarm across the world. Authorities have not recorded a release of radioactive material.

Nuclear safety at the site is “ensured as of now,” a Ukrainian regional military leader said after Ukrainian firefighters put out the blaze.

Russian forces have taken control of the site, among other advances as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine stretches into its second week.

“The world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Ukraine relies heavily on nuclear energy — its 15 functional reactors, situated in four power stations, provide about half of the country’s electricity. It was also the site of a 1986 nuclear meltdown that sent a radioactive cloud over Europe. The specter of the Chernobyl disaster has loomed large amid fighting near nuclear reactors in recent days.

Russia says it is taking precautions to ensure the safety of nuclear plants it has taken over. But the U.N. watchdog warned of dire risks if conflict around such sites continues. Nuclear power plants were not built to withstand direct attacks by a nation state — and experts worry that damage to reactors or fuel stores could unleash dangerous radiation into the environment.