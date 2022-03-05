In a speech denouncing Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian nuclear facility in Zaporizhzhia, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned Friday that “imminent danger continues” with Russian forces about 20 miles away from another nuclear power plant, Ukraine’s second largest.

Her concern for the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, in Mykolaiv province, was echoed by Ukrainian officials. Although the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said no radioactive material had been released in the attack, Russian forces now control the Zaporizhzhia plant, which experts say sits in a strategically important location along the banks of the Dnieper River. Video from the plant showed damage feet from a building holding a nuclear reactor.

In recent days, Russia has pressed on with its siege of cities along Ukraine’s southern coast. Mariupol, for one, has sustained “bombardment of critical civilian infrastructure” intended to force the city’s surrender, a senior Western intelligence official said. City authorities in Mariupol and Kherson have issued stark warnings of a humanitarian “catastrophe” as critical supplies for residents dwindle.

Here’s what to know

  • The United States and Western allies have grown tight-lipped about how they are delivering military aid to Ukraine, as the country’s airspace has become part of a war zone that no Western nation wants to enter.
  • A video published Friday shows a team of Sky News journalists coming under gunfire from “a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad.” The incident highlights the increasing violence in an invasion that has killed hundreds of civilians.
  • Following a new Russian law that would imprison those who spread “fake” news about the country’s military, independent media outlets are shuttering their operations and Western news organizations are limiting their newsgathering activity.
  • Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations denied that his country shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant and said his country’s troops were actually offering “protection” for the facility — a claim that Western ambassadors dismissed.