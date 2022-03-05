In recent days, Russia has pressed on with its siege of cities along Ukraine’s southern coast. Mariupol, for one, has sustained “bombardment of critical civilian infrastructure” intended to force the city’s surrender, a senior Western intelligence official said. City authorities in Mariupol and Kherson have issued stark warnings of a humanitarian “catastrophe” as critical supplies for residents dwindle.
China state media censors Paralympics opening ceremony speech on Ukraine
China’s state-run broadcaster censored part of the Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremonies in Beijing on Friday, when an official speech turned critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking emphatically, International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said he “must” begin with a message of peace.
“As the leader of an organization with inclusion at its core, with diversity celebrated and differences embraced, I am horrified at what is taking place in the world right now,” Parsons said in English. “The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate!”
"The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate."— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 4, 2022
Andrew Parsons, President of International Paralympic Committee, called for peace at the #WinterParalympics Opening Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/QVfe4d1zwa
The China Central Television announcer cut in, saying in Chinese that Parsons had said the IPC aspired to a better and more inclusive world, free from discrimination, hate and ignorance.
It was the latest effort from China to avoid direct criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even as Beijing has expressed alarm over the growing violence. One Chinese national was hit by gunfire while trying to leave the country.
New video shows damage feet from nuclear reactor building
Video, verified by The Washington Post, shows evidence of damage to a covered walkway about 250 feet from a building that houses a nuclear reactor at the Zaporizhzhia power plant.
The video first shows a long, thin object twisted on the ground. It appears similar to the vertical components that line the east side of the walkway. Puddles of unknown liquid are visible, as the camera moves further south. An empty tube that appears to be an expended munition casing lies on the ground near a slatted side of the walkway, and on the other side, the window facing the reactor is cracked. Nearby, the sky is visible through at least two holes in the roof. The floor immediately beneath them is discolored and covered in debris.
The footage surfaced less than 24 hours after Russian forces took control of the Enerhodar facility and was filmed approximately 1,800 feet from where a fire blazed and heavy fighting occurred about 2 a.m. Friday, local time.
What to know about Ukraine's nuclear sites and the risks the Russian invasion could pose
A Russian projectile sparked a fire early Friday at the Zaporizhzhia site, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, that triggered alarm across the world. Authorities have not recorded a release of radioactive material.
Nuclear safety at the site is “ensured as of now,” a Ukrainian regional military leader said after Ukrainian firefighters put out the blaze.
Russian forces have taken control of the site, among other advances as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine stretches into its second week.
“The world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Ukraine relies heavily on nuclear energy — its 15 functional reactors, situated in four power stations, provide about half of the country’s electricity. It was also the site of a 1986 nuclear meltdown that sent a radioactive cloud over Europe. The specter of the Chernobyl disaster has loomed large amid fighting near nuclear reactors in recent days.
Russia says it is taking precautions to ensure the safety of nuclear plants it has taken over. But the U.N. watchdog warned of dire risks if conflict around such sites continues. Nuclear power plants were not built to withstand direct attacks by a nation state — and experts worry that damage to reactors or fuel stores could unleash dangerous radiation into the environment.
Here’s what to know about Ukraine’s nuclear sites and what risks fighting around them could pose.
Getting weapons to Ukraine: Western allies scramble to deliver
As Russia’s military buildup pressed against Ukraine’s border in late January and early February, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov celebrated the arrival of weapons from the West, illustrating his near-daily tweets with photographs of smiling men in uniform unloading heavy pallets from cargo aircraft.
“The 8th [American] bird has arrived in Kyiv!” Reznikov exulted on Feb. 5. “Our partners from #USA have sent more than 650 tons of defense ammunition to Ukraine! To be continued.”
The last such message came on Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded.
There have been no known air deliveries since then. Ukraine’s airspace is now part of a war zone that no Western nation wants to enter, even as the United States and its allies and partners pledge to deliver more weaponry for the fight.
NATO territory to the west — where Ukraine borders Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania — provides the only still-uncontested ground access. But east-west roads that can handle truck transport into Ukraine are few, and most are clogged with refugees fleeing the country.