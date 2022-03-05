“We have no idea what happened,” Khokhol, a woodworker-turned-local militia leader whose nom de guerre is a derogatory term used by Russians for Ukrainians, said into his phone. Then he jumped into his pickup truck outside and drove toward the rising smoke.

A suspected Russian rocket attack hit a residential area March 5 in Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, unleashing a fireball that destroyed homes and devastated families. (Jon Gerberg, Lindsey Sitz/The Washington Post)

This city of around 200,000 people would be a strategic prize in any Russian effort to choke off Kyiv, but for the moment it remains at the mouth of one of the few relatively safe passages in and out of the capital. Streams of people fleeing Kyiv clog checkpoints here as they make their long drive toward safety.

Bila Tserkva is also a hub for humanitarian aid and military deliveries into the capital and further east. Much of the energy of the military volunteers and city officials here is focused on getting the right materials to the places they are needed. The stalling of the 40-mile Russian convoy of tanks of military vehicles in their effort to surround Kyiv has allowed this essential corridor to fortify and remain open at least for the moment.

“We’ve had some time to prepare,” said Khokhol, 36, who served with the Ukrainian military in the east in 2014 and 2015 after Russia annexed Crimea. But they still expect Russian forces attempt to close off this relatively safe passage. “They wouldn’t bomb it unless it was a strategic point,” he said.

Airstrikes have struck sporadically since Russia launched its invasion, hitting mostly infrastructure and military targets. The city has long had a strong military presence. But the Saturday blast, which officials say was caused by a Russian rocket, struck a residential area.

Khokhol raced through largely deserted streets to the blast site, the eggs and pasta he had been planning to take to his family, who have evacuated to a nearby village, sliding around the back seat. By the time he arrived, firetrucks had arrived at the large crater in the middle of a cluster of brick homes built for the wealthy around 15 years ago.

Some of the homes were scorched black. The roofs of several buildings had been ripped entirely off. The blast had hit a gas line and vapors shimmered in the air as firefighters watched flames jump from the earth.

Karina Maniukina, 16, was making pancakes in her kitchen when the blast struck the street outside. “There was just an orange light,” she said. There was dried blood on the side of her face where she was hit by the spray of glass. “I thought I was going to die.”

Maniukina was home alone at the time. Her mother and brother were out at the market. She saw a young teenage boy being taken away with glass in his abdomen. Others said an older woman who had suffered injuries to her face was hospitalized, but no one was killed.

A neighbor helped pick glass shards out of her neck as she stood in the blown-out kitchen. Others cleaned and swept. Outside her home, investigators pulled twisted fragments of metal out of the wreckage to send for further study. With no military infrastructure nearby, no one was sure what the target might have been.

Maniukina and her family had considered fleeing the city, but her mother had decided to stay to help displaced children. When her mother returned home, she sat down to play the family’s white grand piano in their glass-strewn living room. Now, like so many others here, they were preparing to leave their home.

“We will go somewhere,” Maniukina said. Perhaps that will be Poland or the Carpathian Mountains. They aren’t sure where. “Bila Tserkva is very dangerous now.”

Those who have stayed are turning their efforts to war. When Russia invaded, Khokhol decided to join with friends and former soldiers to make their own unit, rather than enlist the local territorial defense force. They procure what they can from abroad, as volunteers focus on bringing it in over the border. “That’s what we do day and night,” he said.

The Washington Post's Jon Gerberg reported from Bila Tserkva, Ukraine, minutes after an explosion on March 5. (Jon Gerberg/The Washington Post)

A contact with factories that made timber saws he used in his woodcutting business is now manufacturing crossed metal “hedgehogs” to block tanks. “Getting bulletproof vests into the country is a nightmare,” Khokhol said, so his unit started making those as well.

A local restaurant has become a sorting station for aid and medication, now stacked up on wooden shelves inside. “The places in the country give us their requests, and we send out exactly what they need,” he said.

The supplies go not only to the military, but also to internally displaced people, or anyone who needs it. Truck drivers who are unwilling to go onward unload their cargo here. “Then we find drivers with balls, and they go onward,” he said.