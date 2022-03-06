In his first extended remarks about the fighting since ordering his forces across Ukraine’s border, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday threatened the very existence of the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while Zelensky appealed the same day to U.S. lawmakers for help securing more Soviet-era fighter jets to keep repelling the Kremlin invasion.
The financial fallout for Russia continued to mount, with Visa and Mastercard announcing Saturday that they would suspend transactions in Russia over what Visa CEO Al Kelly described as Russia’s “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.” Zelensky had made the suggestion earlier in a virtual call with members of Congress. He had also requested a ban on the purchase of Russian oil, a measure the White House said it is considering.
Ukraine's military adapts tactics after enduring Russia's initial invasion
An outgunned but resilient Ukrainian military is adopting a two-prong strategy in the face of a flawed but fierce Russian assault, relying on hit-and-run tactics and the fortification of major cities as President Vladimir Putin’s campaign enters a more perilous phase, military experts said.
The odds remain stacked against Ukraine, even as it exceeds Western intelligence assessments that had predicted Kyiv, the capital, would fall within days. Russian forces have begun employing siege tactics, aiming to flatten civilian infrastructure and exact maximum punishment for Ukrainian resistance. While Russia has mostly failed, so far, to seize major cities and effectively supply its soldiers with food and fuel, the Pentagon believes it is probable that Russia will regroup and press its massive advantage in firepower.
John Spencer, a retired Army officer who studies urban warfare for the Madison Policy Forum, said Ukraine’s top objective is to make the war as bloody as possible for Russia, as it does not appear Putin will withdraw anytime soon. Giving up secondary cities may become necessary to allow the Ukrainian government to endure in the capital as long as possible, he said.
Protests against Russian invasion of Ukraine fill streets around the globe
From Europe, to Asia, to Africa to North America, people around the globe took to the streets Saturday to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin and plead for peace Russia’ invasion has killed hundreds of Ukrainian civilians.
Seas, borders, languages and cultural differences separated the protesters, but the imagery of their pleas was similar: sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower; Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag; the phrase “no war” translated into a slew of languages; banners with Putin’s face vandalized.
The similarities underscore how the invasion, which began late last month, has quickly turned public opinion against Putin and Russia in a war much of the world has followed online. Across social media, videos of Ukraine’s defiance and of Russia’s assault have rallied support for Ukraine.
After temporary cease-fires break down, Putin threatens Ukraine's government
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — Cease-fire agreements intended to let civilians leave besieged Ukrainian cities broke down Saturday just hours after being reached, and Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukraine could lose its sovereignty if its leaders continue to resist his military forces.
In his first extended remarks about the fighting since ordering his forces across Ukraine’s border, Putin threatened the very existence of the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has rallied his military and inspired everyday citizens to repel the Russian advance.
“The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood,” Putin said. “If that happens, they will have to be blamed for that.”
Russia's Ukraine invasion could be a global economic 'game changer'
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the financial reckoning imposed on Moscow in response are proof that the triumphant globalization campaign that began more than 30 years ago has reached a dead end.
Fallout from the fighting in Ukraine will take a meaningful bite out of the global economic recovery this year, with the greatest impact in Europe, economists said. A spike in oil prices to more than $110 per barrel and renewed supply chain disruptions — including fresh headaches for the auto industry — also are likely to aggravate U.S. inflation, already at a 40-year high.
But the war’s long-term consequences could be more profound. Even before Russian President Vladimir Putin sent tanks and missiles hurtling toward Ukraine, years of deteriorating U.S.-China relations and failed global trade talks had stalled the tighter integration of finance and trade flows that had been anticipated during globalization’s heyday.