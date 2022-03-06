Eleven days after it began, the war in Ukraine is entering a more treacherous phase, with Russian forces employing siege tactics and pummeling civilian infrastructure in an attempt to suppress Ukrainian resistance.

A rocket blast ripped through homes south of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and four other cities — Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol and Sumy — are “highly likely” to have been encircled by Russian forces, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Saturday.

In his first extended remarks about the fighting since ordering his forces across Ukraine’s border, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday threatened the very existence of the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while Zelensky appealed the same day to U.S. lawmakers for help securing more Soviet-era fighter jets to keep repelling the Kremlin invasion.

The financial fallout for Russia continued to mount, with Visa and Mastercard announcing Saturday that they would suspend transactions in Russia over what Visa CEO Al Kelly described as Russia’s “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.” Zelensky had made the suggestion earlier in a virtual call with members of Congress. He had also requested a ban on the purchase of Russian oil, a measure the White House said it is considering.

Here’s what to know

  • Ukrainian officials accused Russia of breaching a temporary truce in the southern cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, meant to allow people to flee the battle zone, less than three hours after both sides were supposed to have ceased fire.
  • Nearly 1.4 million people have fled the fighting in Ukraine, and at least 351 civilians have been killed, according to U.N. agencies.
  • Following a new Russian law that would imprison those who spread what the Kremlin considers “fake” news about the country’s invasion of Ukraine, independent media outlets are shuttering their operations in Russia and Western news organizations are limiting their newsgathering activity there.