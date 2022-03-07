“A bill of this nature has never been brought before our Parliament, but with Russia vetoing UN sanctions we must act ourselves to support Ukraine and our partners in opposition to this invasion,” Ardern said in a statement Monday, referring to Moscow’s veto power as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. “Despite international condemnation and the resilience and resistance of the Ukrainian people, Russia’s assault continues, and so must our pressure.”
The bill will target those of economic or strategic relevance to Russia, including oligarchs, and a public register will list every individual, entity, asset or service that is sanctioned.
The sanctions would freeze assets located in New Zealand. They would also prevent those who are sanctioned from moving assets to New Zealand or using the country’s financial system as “a back door” to get around sanctions elsewhere, the government said.
“New Zealand continues to call on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic loss of innocent life,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.
The government also published a list of dozens of Russian officials and others associated with the invasion who are banned from entering New Zealand, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Ardern’s center-left Labour Party has a majority in Parliament, and the bill is set to pass this week.