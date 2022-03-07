Coordinated by the Asia-Pacific Leadership Network for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, which includes leaders from Pakistan, China and India, the statement also called for immediate action to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis on the ground.
“Those in need require prompt, safe and unfettered access to humanitarian aid,” the statement said. “We urge political leaders to show courage and take the necessary steps to end hostilities and pursue a political solution to the war.”
Among those who signed are former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard; former New Zealand prime ministers Jim Bolger, Helen Clark and Geoffrey Palmer; and former U.N. undersecretaries general for disarmament affairs Nobuyasu Abe and Won-Soo Kim; among others.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shock waves through the Asia-Pacific region, with several countries fearing the repercussions a successful military campaign by Russian President Vladimir Putin might have.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday that the country was ready to act as mediator between Ukraine and Russia, describing the relationship between Beijing and Moscow as “rock solid.” China has been trying to strike a delicate balance since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine between eroding its blossoming relationship with Russia by condemning the invasion and further isolating itself from the West by not taking action.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison criticized China for not condemning Russia’s invasion, the AP reported Monday, labeling the alliance between Beijing and Moscow the “Arc of Autocracy.” Australia has pledged to support Ukraine militarily, promising $50 million in ammunition, missiles and other hardware.
Putin’s invasion has also raised fears that China will try a similar move in Taiwan. Beijing has often expressed its desire to return Taiwan to its fold, even by the use of force if necessary.