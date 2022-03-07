War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Ukraine denounces proposed humanitarian evacuation routes leading to Russia, Belarus as panicked residents ran for their lives after Russian forces fired mortar shells on Sunday, resulting in the death of at least eight people, including two children.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. Much of the Russian onslaught has focused on Kyiv, but the eastern city of Kharkiv — with 1.5 million residents — is also crucial.

The fight: Casualties are mounting in Ukraine — including civilians, while Moscow is facing allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Protests: People around the globe took to the streets Saturday to condemn Putin and plead for peace Russia’ invasion has killed hundreds of Ukrainian civilians.

The response: Russia’s war could be a global economic “game changer,” with rising gas prices and shifting trade decisions suggesting change that will be felt for years. Meanwhile, in Russia, online access has been significantly curtailed by censors at home and businesses abroad.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.