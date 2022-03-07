SYDNEY — Australia’s prime minister called the invasion of Ukraine a “major wake-up call” for liberal democracies as he urged them to stand together in the face of “autocratic regimes,” such as Russia and China.

“A new arc of autocracy is instinctively aligning to challenge and reset the world order in their own image,” Scott Morrison said Monday in a video address from his Sydney residence, where he is isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus last week. He repeatedly drew parallels between Russian and Chinese aggression, saying Vladimir Putin’s claims to parts of Ukraine had “a chilling reverberation with similar lectures that I’ve been on the receiving end of about situations in the Indo-Pacific and what people claim to be theirs.”

The war in Ukraine had not impacted the “tense” situation in the Taiwan Strait, Morrison said, but Australia faces the “most difficult and dangerous security environment” since World War II.

Morrison used his speech to the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, to announce a plan for a new naval base on the country’s east coast that will support nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS partnership struck last year with the United States and the United Kingdom. The $7.5 billion base will also “enable the regular visiting of U.S. and U.K. nuclear-powered submarines,” he said.

The prime minister said missiles that he promised Ukraine last week were now “on the ground” and that Australia had fast-tracked 1,700 visas for Ukrainians since the crisis began. Asked after his speech whether he was confident Ukraine would emerge from the war independent and whole, however, Morrison said no.