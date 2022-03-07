As the conflict enters its 12th day, Ukraine is set to ask the United Nations’ highest court on Monday to intervene to halt Moscow’s invasion. Ukraine’s suit argues that Russia relied on false claims of genocide in two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed rebels have battled Kyiv for years, in an attempt to justify its invasion.
The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, is based in The Hague and adjudicates legal disputes between states. Its rulings are legally binding, although it has no real way of enforcing them. Separately, Ukraine is dispatching teams to bombed sites to make a potential case against Russia of possible war crimes at another international tribunal.
Here’s what to know
The bride wore fatigues. The wedding party carried rifles and RPGs.Return to menu
KYIV, Ukraine — The groom wore a helmet. The bride wore fatigues.
So did the priest and the wedding party, with comrades in the Ukrainian defense forces who lined up for the marital procession carrying shoulder-fired rocket-propelled grenades and antitank missiles.
Others guests included Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who wore a bulletproof vest and took a selfie with the bride, and a throng of journalists invited to watch the spectacle of a wedding next to a checkpoint in the midst of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Despite the surreal nature of Lesya Filimonova and Valeriy Filimonov’s marriage in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday, the moment in some ways offered a glimpse of normality amid the conflict. It showed, the mayor said, that “life continues and the people live and their love helps the war.”
Russian forces facing ‘strong Ukrainian resistance,’ U.S. official saysReturn to menu
About 95 percent of the forces Russia amassed at its border with Ukraine have been deployed into the country, according to a senior U.S. defense official.
“We’ve observed limited changes on the ground over the past day,” the official told journalists Sunday, on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon. The official said Russian forces are trying to isolate Kyiv, the capital, as well as Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and Chernihiv in the north. They continue to meet “strong Ukrainian resistance,” the official said.
In the south, the person said, Russian forces are encircling Mariupol, a city of 430,000 that has lost heat, water and power under siege. Reports of widespread outages continue, the defense official said, and there is also fighting near Kherson and Mykolaiv.
Russia and Ukraine have lost aircraft and “missile defense inventories” but still have “a majority of their air defense systems and capabilities” intact, the official said.
The official could not independently verify Ukrainian officials’ assertions that Russia broke cease-fire agreements.
U.S. and other ‘Five Eyes’ nations ask Interpol to consider suspending Russia’s accessReturn to menu
Officials in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand are asking Interpol to consider suspending Russia’s access to its systems, which help 195 countries share data on crimes.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and justice officials from other nations in the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance called Sunday for Interpol and its executive committee to “decide this week on the immediate suspension of Russia’s access,” according to Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley.
Interpol did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.
Canada’s minister of public safety, Marco Mendicino, also wrote to Interpol last week asking that Russia lose access. The country has “demonstrated a blatant and egregious disregard for human rights and the rule of law” in attacking fellow Interpol member Ukraine, he said, and is “deliberately undermining the rule of law which INTERPOL is sworn to uphold.”
Sharing Sunday’s joint push on Twitter, U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel echoed that “Russia’s actions are a direct threat to the safety of individuals and to international law enforcement cooperation.”
Amid the death and rubble, Ukrainian teams hunt for evidence of possible war crimesReturn to menu
MARKHALIVKA, Ukraine — Ihor Mozhayev walked unsteadily atop the rubble of his destroyed house, a dazed look on his bruised face. In his path were the remnants of what was left of his life.
A red Christmas decoration, a dust-covered leopard-print pillow, notebooks with neat handwriting, a school bookbag and pieces of toys were among dozens of shattered memories. Scattered in the debris were family photos of loved ones now forever lost.
Mozhayev, 54, his right cheek purplish and swollen, picked up a small plastic chair stained with blood. “That’s her chair,” he said in a low voice that faded into the hum of a bulldozer nearby. “During the day she was always sitting up in this chair.”
The chair belonged to his 12-year-old disabled daughter, Masha. She was killed with her mother, her grandmother, and three other civilians in a suspected Russian airstrike Friday in this speck of a village about six miles southwest of the capital, Kyiv. Two of Mozhayev’s grandchildren, ages 7 and 8, were pulled from the rubble, miraculously alive.