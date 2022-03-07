Russian forces continued to bombard airfields and encircle cities across Ukraine, with the heavy shelling rupturing a temporary cease-fire and blocking efforts to evacuate civilians in the besieged port city of Mariupol for a second day.

In Irpin, a town on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Russian forces fired mortar shells as families were preparing to board buses to flee the area on Sunday, according to the town’s mayor. At least eight people, including two children, were killed in the barrage.

As the conflict enters its 12th day, Ukraine is set to ask the United Nations’ highest court on Monday to intervene to halt Moscow’s invasion. Ukraine’s suit argues that Russia relied on false claims of genocide in two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed rebels have battled Kyiv for years, in an attempt to justify its invasion.

The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, is based in The Hague and adjudicates legal disputes between states. Its rulings are legally binding, although it has no real way of enforcing them. Separately, Ukraine is dispatching teams to bombed sites to make a potential case against Russia of possible war crimes at another international tribunal.

Here’s what to know

  • U.S. officials have seen “credible reports” of intentional Russian attacks on civilians and are documenting actions that could constitute a war crime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.
  • A total of 364 civilians have been killed and 759 injured since fighting began on Feb. 24, according to the U.N. human rights office. Speaking on a day known as “Forgiveness Sunday” to Orthodox Christians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared in a video message: “We won’t forgive.”
  • More than 4,500 protesters were arrested Sunday at antiwar demonstrations across Russia, according to the human rights group OVD-Info.
  • Ukrainian and Russian officials are set to hold a third round of talks, possibly as soon as Monday, according to members of their delegations.