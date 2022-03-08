The E.U. plan comes as the White House prepares to ban imports of oil and natural gas from Russia as early as Tuesday, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Since the invasion, the United States, the E.U. and allies have moved to cut Russia out of the global economy, shutting the government and some banks of out financial markets, restricting exports and freezing assets of oligarchs and lawmakers. But they have been slower to truly tackle energy, which is central to Russia’s economy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a full boycott of Russian goods, energy included. When Shell made headlines last week for buying Russian oil, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, asked the company if it smelled “like Ukrainian blood.” Polish officials have also said it is time to act.
But there will be strong pushback to the E.U. plan, particularly from Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday dismissed the idea of a boycott as premature. “Europe has deliberately exempted energy supplies from Russia from sanctions,” he said in a statement. “Supplying Europe with energy for heat generation, mobility, electricity supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way at the moment.”
The E.U. is pitching the plan as a step toward full independence from Russian fossil fuels “well before” 2030. “We must become independent from Russian oil, coal and gas,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement Tuesday. “We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us.”
The E.U. has long been hooked on Russian gas. In recent years, the bloc got about 40 percent of its gas and a quarter of its oil from Russia.
An energy crunch last year highlighted the need to reduce this reliance. By mid-February, as Russia continued to amass troops at the Russian border, E.U. officials sounded increasingly nervous about relying on Russian companies and started to sketch out new plans.
The full-scale invasion of Ukraine accelerated these plans. Germany quickly halted a controversial project, Nord Stream 2, an undersea pipeline meant to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany.