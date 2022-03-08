The E.U. plan comes as the White House prepares to ban imports of oil and natural gas from Russia as early as Tuesday, according to two people with knowledge of the matter — potentially putting Europe and the United States at odds.
Since the invasion, the United States, the E.U. and allies have moved in tandem to cut Russia out of the global economy, shutting its government and some banks out of financial markets, restricting exports and freezing assets of oligarchs and lawmakers. But they have been slower to truly tackle energy, which is central to Russia’s economy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a full boycott of Russian goods, energy included. When Shell made headlines last week for buying Russian oil, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, asked the company if it smelled “like Ukrainian blood.” Polish officials have also said it is time to act.
But there has been strong European pushback to the idea of a ban, particularly from Germany. Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday dismissed the idea of a boycott. “Supplying Europe with energy for heat generation, mobility, electricity supply and industry cannot be secured in any other way at the moment,” he said in a statement.
The E.U. is pitching the plan as a step toward full independence from Russian fossil fuels “well before” 2030. “We must become independent from Russian oil, coal and gas,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement Tuesday. “We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us.”
On Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned that “a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market” and threatened to close a pipeline from Russia to Germany.
But weaning off Russian energy won’t be easy. In recent years, the bloc got about 40 percent of its gas and a quarter of its oil from Russia. “It will be hard, bloody hard,” said the Commission’s Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans. “But it’s possible.”
To accelerate the shift away from Russia, the E.U would focus on finding new gas suppliers and also accelerating the switch to renewables. The plan presented Tuesday amount to an acceleration of broader efforts to move away from fossil fuels and become carbon-neutral by 2050.
Some have warned for years about the risk of relying on Russia for energy. But the warnings started flashing brighter last year. By mid-February, as Russia continued to amass troops at the Russian border, E.U. officials sounded increasingly nervous about relying on Russian companies and started to sketch out new plans.
The full-scale invasion of Ukraine accelerated these and other plans. Germany quickly halted a controversial project, Nord Stream 2, an undersea pipeline meant to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany.