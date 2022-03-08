Fear of a humanitarian crisis looms large over Ukraine as civilian casualties continue to mount and Russia’s heavy bombardment of major cities shows no sign of abatement.

In a video interview aired Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian soldiers of being “war criminals.” A growing number of Western leaders are also raising questions about possible war crimes — which Moscow denies — citing reports of attacks on civilians.

Efforts to shuttle Ukrainians to safety via humanitarian corridors were disrupted in recent days, as people fleeing besieged cities such as Mariupol scrambled for shelter amid Russian shelling. At least eight people, including two children, were killed Sunday as a result of a Russian mortar shell exploding in Irpin, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, a local official said. Britain’s defense ministry said Monday that Irpin residents have reportedly been without critical supplies such as heat, water and electricity.

The United Nations said Monday that it had recorded at least 406 civilian deaths so far, including at least 27 children, but that the actual toll is likely much higher.

“Nearly 100 percent” of Russian troops pre-positioned around Ukraine have been sent into the country to fight, according to a senior U.S. defense official, adding that shelling from the Kremlin’s forces appears to be intensifying and increasingly dependent on long-range missiles “to make up for the lack of ground movement that they’ve had.”

Here’s what to know

  • The Pentagon will send an additional 500 U.S. troops from the United States to Europe to bolster American forces in the eastern part of the continent, a senior U.S. defense official said.
  • More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency. More than 1 million of them have crossed into Poland.
  • As Western corporate titans severe ties with Russia, some brands including KFC, Pizza Hut and Starbucks have stayed put so far, despite calls from activists urging them to boycott Moscow. Most of their stores in Russia are owned by franchisees, which limits the corporations’ abilities to curtail their operations.
  • Seen across Russia in recent weeks — and even on the podium of the Paralympic Games — the letter “Z” has become a popular symbol among Russians who support the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.