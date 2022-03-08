FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, announced Monday that it is regarding foreign players signed to teams in Russia and Ukraine as free agents able to move to squads in other countries.

FIFA cited “an ongoing and distressing humanitarian crisis” in also allowing such players to change clubs even if the transfer windows for the new teams have closed, as long as the switch takes place by April 7.

The catch, as a players union pointed out, is that FIFA said its suspension of Russian and Ukrainian contracts is temporary. It will be in effect until June 30, when the seasons end for the two countries’ national soccer federations.

“While some measures adopted today are helpful amendments, the decision to allow foreign players to only suspend their contracts and thus only temporarily leave Russian clubs is too timid,” stated the union, FIFPRO, according to the BBC. “It will be hard for players to find employment for the remainder of the season with uncertainty looming over them and, within a few weeks, they will be in a very difficult situation once again.

“These players should be allowed to terminate their contracts.”

FIFA, along with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), moved last week to bar Russian club teams and its national squad from international competitions.