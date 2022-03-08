Efforts to shuttle Ukrainians to safety via humanitarian corridors were disrupted in recent days, as people fleeing besieged cities such as Mariupol scrambled for shelter amid Russian shelling. At least eight people, including two children, were killed Sunday as a result of a Russian mortar shell exploding in Irpin, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv, a local official said. Britain’s defense ministry said Monday that Irpin residents have reportedly been without critical supplies such as heat, water and electricity.
The United Nations said Monday that it had recorded at least 406 civilian deaths so far, including at least 27 children, but that the actual toll is likely much higher.
“Nearly 100 percent” of Russian troops pre-positioned around Ukraine have been sent into the country to fight, according to a senior U.S. defense official, adding that shelling from the Kremlin’s forces appears to be intensifying and increasingly dependent on long-range missiles “to make up for the lack of ground movement that they’ve had.”
- The Pentagon will send an additional 500 U.S. troops from the United States to Europe to bolster American forces in the eastern part of the continent, a senior U.S. defense official said.
- More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency. More than 1 million of them have crossed into Poland.
- As Western corporate titans severe ties with Russia, some brands including KFC, Pizza Hut and Starbucks have stayed put so far, despite calls from activists urging them to boycott Moscow. Most of their stores in Russia are owned by franchisees, which limits the corporations’ abilities to curtail their operations.
- Seen across Russia in recent weeks — and even on the podium of the Paralympic Games — the letter “Z” has become a popular symbol among Russians who support the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Video: A Ukrainian fighter recovers after being wounded in battle
Sergiy Zaylo, a volunteer fighter with Ukraine’s Territorial Defence forces, still has a bullet lodged in his rib cage after a gun battle with Russian soldiers in the town of Bila Tserkva. He hopes to leave the hospital soon so he can rejoin the fight.
World Bank approves more than $700 million for Ukraine
The World Bank said Monday that its board had approved a support package totaling $723 million of loans and grants for Ukraine.
The funds will be “fast-disbursing” and will “help the government provide critical services to Ukrainian people, including wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly, and social programs for the vulnerable.”
The World Bank’s initial $350 million loan was increased to $489 million, with guarantees from the Netherlands for $89 million and Sweden for $50 million.
Additionally, Britain pledged $100 million in grant financing, as well as $34 million from Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland. Japan committed an additional $100 million in financing.
The World Bank, a cooperative of 189 member countries including Ukraine, said consolidating the funds “is critical for streamlining approval processes and maximizing impact.”
World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement that the package was “the first of many steps we are taking to help address the far-reaching human and economic impacts of this crisis.”
The World Bank is preparing a $3 billion package for Ukraine to be released in coming months, it said, with additional funds for neighboring countries that have had refugees fleeing the invasion flooding across their borders.
More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia attacked, according to data from the U.N. refugee agency.
In appearances from presidential office in Kyiv, Zelensky says Russian forces are 'all war criminals'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained defiant on Monday in a pair of videos recorded at the leader’s Kyiv office — the first time he has publicly appeared there since the Russian invasion began — where he declared that his outgunned army “will endure” and said everyone involved in the Kremlin’s assault should be considered a war criminal.
In a video address posted to his Facebook page, Zelensky gave Ukrainians — who have relied on his nightly posts for updates and morale boosts — a tour of the presidential office and a view from the window.
“I’m not hiding,” he said. “And I’m not afraid of anyone.”
FIFA grants temporary free agency to foreign players in Russia and Ukraine
FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, announced Monday that it is regarding foreign players signed to teams in Russia and Ukraine as free agents able to move to squads in other countries.
FIFA cited “an ongoing and distressing humanitarian crisis” in also allowing such players to change clubs even if the transfer windows for the new teams have closed, as long as the switch takes place by April 7.
The catch, as a players union pointed out, is that FIFA said its suspension of Russian and Ukrainian contracts is temporary. It will be in effect until June 30, when the seasons end for the two countries’ national soccer federations.
“While some measures adopted today are helpful amendments, the decision to allow foreign players to only suspend their contracts and thus only temporarily leave Russian clubs is too timid,” stated the union, FIFPRO, according to the BBC. “It will be hard for players to find employment for the remainder of the season with uncertainty looming over them and, within a few weeks, they will be in a very difficult situation once again.
“These players should be allowed to terminate their contracts.”
FIFA, along with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), moved last week to bar Russian club teams and its national squad from international competitions.
“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement at the time.
Anti-Russian hate in Europe is making chefs and school children out to be enemies
LONDON — Russian chef Alexei Zimin is donating part of his London restaurant’s revenue to support Red Cross work with Ukrainian refugees. He has been singing songs by a Russian dissident poet on Instagram, posting messages such as: “Stop the war. Withdraw troops. Bring our soldiers home.” He knows that in speaking out this way, he may never be able to return to Russia, where he has been credited with leading a gastronomic revolution and owns two more restaurants.
Yet angry messages are filling his restaurant’s voice-mail inbox. “Russians are killers,” one declared. “You’re Putin’s Russians,” another accused.
Zimin, 50, is among those who have been hit by a sudden and rapidly rising tide of anti-Russian sentiment in Europe. While governments have moved to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin and sanction oligarchs, while societies have been calling for cultural figures — from hockey stars to opera singers — to denounce the war, Russian expats who have never had sympathy for Putin and who are horrified by what’s happening in Ukraine say they are facing a wave of generalized hostility.