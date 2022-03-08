War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Civilian evacuations continue to be disrupted by shelling as fear of a humanitarian crisis looms large over Ukraine. On Monday, Ukrainian President Zelensky made his first public appearance at his Kyiv office since the invasion, where he said that Russian forces are all “war criminals.”

The fight: Casualties are mounting in Ukraine — including civilians, while Moscow is facing allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country.

Protests: People around the globe took to the streets over the weekend to condemn Putin and plead for peace Russia’ invasion has killed hundreds of Ukrainian civilians.

The response: Russia’s war could be a global economic “game changer,” with rising gas prices and shifting trade decisions suggesting change that will be felt for years. Meanwhile, in Russia, online access has been significantly curtailed by censors at home and businesses abroad.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.